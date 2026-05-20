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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260520/putin-leaves-beijing-with-42-deals-and-stronger-russia-china-ties-1124160947.html
Putin Leaves Beijing With 42 Deals and Stronger Russia-China Ties
Putin Leaves Beijing With 42 Deals and Stronger Russia-China Ties
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin ended a two-day visit to China, holding extensive talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping aimed at deepening strategic ties between Moscow and Beijing.
2026-05-20T14:55+0000
2026-05-20T15:04+0000
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Key outcomes of the visit:
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Putin Leaves Beijing With 42 Deals and Stronger Russia-China Ties

14:55 GMT 20.05.2026 (Updated: 15:04 GMT 20.05.2026)
© POOL / Go to the mediabankRussian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
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Russian President Vladimir Putin ended a two-day visit to China, holding extensive talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping aimed at deepening strategic ties between Moscow and Beijing.

Key outcomes of the visit:

Russia and China signed a total of 42 bilateral documents
Putin and Xi issued a joint statement on deeper strategic partnership and cooperation
Moscow and Beijing signed a declaration supporting a multipolar world order and a new system of international relations
Moscow and Beijing agreed to further expand trade in their national currencies
Officials discussed Russian supplies gas to China through Mongolia
The two countries stressed a greater role for the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in global affairs
Russian and Chinese universities signed many cooperation and cultural exchange agreements
Moscow and Beijing reiterated opposition to the deployment of weapons in space
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.05.2026
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How Russia and China Are Turning Multipolarity Into Global System
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