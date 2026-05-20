Putin Leaves Beijing With 42 Deals and Stronger Russia-China Ties
14:55 GMT 20.05.2026 (Updated: 15:04 GMT 20.05.2026)
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Russian President Vladimir Putin ended a two-day visit to China, holding extensive talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping aimed at deepening strategic ties between Moscow and Beijing.
Key outcomes of the visit:
Russia and China signed a total of 42 bilateral documents
Putin and Xi issued a joint statement on deeper strategic partnership and cooperation
Moscow and Beijing signed a declaration supporting a multipolar world order and a new system of international relations
Moscow and Beijing agreed to further expand trade in their national currencies
Officials discussed Russian supplies gas to China through Mongolia
The two countries stressed a greater role for the BRICS group and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in global affairs
Russian and Chinese universities signed many cooperation and cultural exchange agreements
Moscow and Beijing reiterated opposition to the deployment of weapons in space
🚨🇷🇺🇨🇳Russian President Vladimir Putin has concluded his two-day visit to China following extensive talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. pic.twitter.com/h7IG8qgK67— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) May 20, 2026