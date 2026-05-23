https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/russian-foreign-ministry-rejects-western-claims-denying-ukrainian-attack-on-school-as-blatant-lies-1124175957.html
Russia Invites Foreign Journalists to Visit Site of Ukrainian Attack in Lugansk People’s Republic
Russia Invites Foreign Journalists to Visit Site of Ukrainian Attack in Lugansk People’s Republic
Sputnik International
On Friday, Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik said that 35 people were injured after a Ukrainian drone struck an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University.
2026-05-23T08:47+0000
2026-05-23T08:47+0000
2026-05-23T09:07+0000
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The Russian Foreign Ministry is arranging a visit for accredited foreign journalists to the site of a deadly Ukrainian attack on a college building in the Lugansk People's Republic, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.'I hope BBC and CNN won’t be on vacation', the spokeswoman added.Maria Zakharova was responding to Latvia’s UN envoy Sanita Pavluta-Deslandes, who called the Ukrainian strike on a college in the Lugansk People’s Republic a “Kremlin fake.” Women like Pavluta-Deslandes were once recruited as nurses who took blood from children for Third Reich soldiers, Zakharova told Sputnik. “Many have asked, ‘How can a woman remain indifferent to children’s suffering?’ Now we see it with our own eyes,” she added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/death-toll-from-ukrainian-attack-on-college-dormitory-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-rises-to-10-1124174986.html
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Russia Invites Foreign Journalists to Visit Site of Ukrainian Attack in Lugansk People’s Republic
08:47 GMT 23.05.2026 (Updated: 09:07 GMT 23.05.2026)
On Friday, Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik said that Ukraine had attacked an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.
The Russian Foreign Ministry is arranging a visit for accredited foreign journalists to the site of a deadly Ukrainian attack on a college building
in the Lugansk People's Republic, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
“In response to the blatant lies spread yesterday at the UN Security Council by Westerners, in particular by the Latvian envoy who has lost all dignity, claiming that the Ukrainian strike on the college in Starobelsk never happened, we are arranging a visit to the site of the tragedy for journalists accredited in Moscow,” Zakharova said.
'I hope BBC and CNN won’t be on vacation', the spokeswoman added.
Maria Zakharova was responding to Latvia’s UN envoy Sanita Pavluta-Deslandes, who called the Ukrainian strike on a college in the Lugansk People’s Republic a “Kremlin fake.”
Women like Pavluta-Deslandes were once recruited as nurses who took blood from children for Third Reich soldiers, Zakharova told Sputnik.
“Many have asked, ‘How can a woman remain indifferent to children’s suffering?’ Now we see it with our own eyes,” she added.