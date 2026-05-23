https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/russian-foreign-ministry-rejects-western-claims-denying-ukrainian-attack-on-school-as-blatant-lies-1124175957.html

Russia Invites Foreign Journalists to Visit Site of Ukrainian Attack in Lugansk People’s Republic

Russia Invites Foreign Journalists to Visit Site of Ukrainian Attack in Lugansk People’s Republic

Sputnik International

On Friday, Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik said that 35 people were injured after a Ukrainian drone struck an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University.

2026-05-23T08:47+0000

2026-05-23T08:47+0000

2026-05-23T09:07+0000

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The Russian Foreign Ministry is arranging a visit for accredited foreign journalists to the site of a deadly Ukrainian attack on a college building in the Lugansk People's Republic, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.'I hope BBC and CNN won’t be on vacation', the spokeswoman added.Maria Zakharova was responding to Latvia’s UN envoy Sanita Pavluta-Deslandes, who called the Ukrainian strike on a college in the Lugansk People’s Republic a “Kremlin fake.” Women like Pavluta-Deslandes were once recruited as nurses who took blood from children for Third Reich soldiers, Zakharova told Sputnik. “Many have asked, ‘How can a woman remain indifferent to children’s suffering?’ Now we see it with our own eyes,” she added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/death-toll-from-ukrainian-attack-on-college-dormitory-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-rises-to-10-1124174986.html

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maria zakharova, lugansk, russia, ukraine, russian foreign ministry, un security council (unsc), strike, drone strike, missile strike