https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/russian-senator-slams-bbc-and-cnn-refusal-to-film-starobelsk-school-attack-site-1124178263.html
Russian Senator Slams BBC and CNN Refusal to Film Starobelsk School Attack Site
Russian Senator Slams BBC and CNN Refusal to Film Starobelsk School Attack Site
Sputnik International
British BBC and American CNN refused to go to the site of the Ukrainian strike on a dormitory in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic because they don't want to tell the truth, Senator Alexey Pushkov believes.
2026-05-23T17:54+0000
2026-05-23T17:54+0000
2026-05-23T18:07+0000
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"The motives are clear: To go is to show. To show is to speak truth," Pushkov said.The Russian Foreign Ministry has arranged for foreign journalists to visit the site of the deadly Ukrainian attack on a high school in the Lugansk People's Republic, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.The Russian Investigative Committee said Ukraine attacked Starobelsk overnight on Friday with four fixed-wing drones.At the time of the attack, 86 students and one staff member were inside the dormitory.The death toll from the attack has now reached 18, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/total-of-16-people-killed-in-ukrainian-attack-on-lugansk-peoples-republic---emercom-1124177416.html
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Russian Senator Slams BBC and CNN Refusal to Film Starobelsk School Attack Site
17:54 GMT 23.05.2026 (Updated: 18:07 GMT 23.05.2026)
British and US TV news crews refused to report on the Ukrainian attack on a high school in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic because they do not want the truth to emerge, Senator Alexey Pushkov believes.
"The motives are clear: To go is to show. To show is to speak truth," Pushkov said.
"But Western TV channels have long forgotten how – not just on Ukraine," he added.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has arranged for foreign journalists to visit the site of the deadly Ukrainian attack on a high school in the Lugansk People's Republic, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier.
The Russian Investigative Committee said Ukraine attacked Starobelsk overnight on Friday with four fixed-wing drones.
At the time of the attack, 86 students and one staff member were inside the dormitory.
The death toll from the attack has now reached 18, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.