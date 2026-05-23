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Total of 18 People Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Lugansk People’s Republic - EMERCOM
Total of 18 People Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Lugansk People’s Republic - EMERCOM
Sputnik International
A total of 16 people were killed in the Ukrainian attack on a college dormitory in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-05-23T13:09+0000
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"The bodies of two more people were brought to the surface from under the rubble. A total of 60 people were injured, of which 18 people died," the ministry said in a statement.According to preliminary information, three more people may remain under the rubble, the ministry added.The death toll increased as bodies of four more victims have been recovered from the rubble at the site of the dormitory collapse, the ministry added. On Friday, Lugansk People's Republic head Leonid Pasechnik said that Ukraine had attacked an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.
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Total of 18 People Killed in Ukrainian Attack on Lugansk People’s Republic - EMERCOM
13:09 GMT 23.05.2026 (Updated: 13:45 GMT 23.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The death toll from the attack carried out by the Ukrainian military on a college in the Lugansk People's Republic rose to 18 as bodies of two more people were pulled from the rubble, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia said on Saturday.
"The bodies of two more people were brought to the surface from under the rubble. A total of 60 people were injured, of which 18 people died," the ministry said in a statement.
According to preliminary information, three more people may remain under the rubble, the ministry added.
The death toll increased as bodies of four more victims have been recovered from the rubble at the site of the dormitory collapse, the ministry added.
On Friday, Lugansk People's Republic
head Leonid Pasechnik said that Ukraine had attacked an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.