https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/african-countries-achieve-economic-success-playing-important-role-in-world---putin-1124179429.html
Putin Hails African Nations' Economic Success, Notes Their Vital Role in World
Putin Hails African Nations' Economic Success, Notes Their Vital Role in World
Sputnik International
African countries have achieved impressive success in the economic and social fields, and are also playing an increasingly important role in addressing pressing global issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
2026-05-24T06:39+0000
2026-05-24T06:39+0000
2026-05-24T07:07+0000
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"African countries have achieved impressive success in the economic and social fields, and are playing an increasingly important role in addressing pressing issues on the international agenda," Putin said in a congratulatory letter to African heads of state and government on the occasion of Africa Day. Russia places great importance on strengthening traditionally friendly ties with African countries, the Russian president added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/putin-russia-provides-full-assistance-to-africa-to-ensure-biological-security-1124023202.html
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Putin Hails African Nations' Economic Success, Notes Their Vital Role in World
06:39 GMT 24.05.2026 (Updated: 07:07 GMT 24.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - African countries have attained notable socio-economic successes, and are also playing an ever more important role in tackling pressing global issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.
"African countries have achieved impressive success in the economic and social fields, and are playing an increasingly important role in addressing pressing issues on the international agenda," Putin said in a congratulatory letter to African heads of state and government on the occasion of Africa Day.
Russia places great importance on strengthening traditionally friendly ties with African countries, the Russian president added.
"I am confident that the third Russia-Africa summit, which will be held in Moscow in October, will allow us to outline new prospects for cultivating mutually beneficial cooperation between our country and African partners in various areas," Putin said, adding that he will be glad to see African leaders in Moscow.