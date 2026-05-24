https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/african-countries-achieve-economic-success-playing-important-role-in-world---putin-1124179429.html

Putin Hails African Nations' Economic Success, Notes Their Vital Role in World

Putin Hails African Nations' Economic Success, Notes Their Vital Role in World

Sputnik International

African countries have achieved impressive success in the economic and social fields, and are also playing an increasingly important role in addressing pressing global issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday.

2026-05-24T06:39+0000

2026-05-24T06:39+0000

2026-05-24T07:07+0000

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"African countries have achieved impressive success in the economic and social fields, and are playing an increasingly important role in addressing pressing issues on the international agenda," Putin said in a congratulatory letter to African heads of state and government on the occasion of Africa Day. Russia places great importance on strengthening traditionally friendly ties with African countries, the Russian president added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260422/putin-russia-provides-full-assistance-to-africa-to-ensure-biological-security-1124023202.html

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