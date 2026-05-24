https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/china-pakistan-move-away-from-usd-25-of-trade-already-in-yuan-1124182360.html
China & Pakistan Move Away From USD: 25% of Trade Already in Yuan
China & Pakistan Move Away From USD: 25% of Trade Already in Yuan
Sputnik International
The dedollarization trend is gaining real momentum. The two countries are actively shifting bilateral settlements to national currencies. Here are the key facts as of May 2026.
2026-05-24T18:24+0000
2026-05-24T18:24+0000
2026-05-24T18:24+0000
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Key numbers:Pakistan's yuan-denominated imports from China jumped from 5.6% (in 2016) to 19.1% (in 2025) and have now reached nearly 25% in 2026.Bilateral currency swap agreement stands at 30 billion CNY.How it works:RMB clearing system operational – banks (ICBC, Bank of China) handle letters of credit and trade finance without USD conversion.Pakistan issued its first Panda Bonds worth $250 million (yuan-denominated bonds on China's mainland market).Strategic goals:Pakistan calls this experience a "model" and now seeks similar currency agreements with Russia and Iran.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/china-and-pakistan-eye-new-high-tech-alliance--1124168148.html
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china, pakistan, trade
China & Pakistan Move Away From USD: 25% of Trade Already in Yuan
The dedollarization trend is gaining real momentum. The two countries are actively shifting bilateral settlements to national currencies. Here are the key facts as of May 2026.
Pakistan's yuan-denominated imports from China jumped from 5.6% (in 2016) to 19.1% (in 2025) and have now reached nearly 25% in 2026.
Bilateral currency swap agreement stands at 30 billion CNY.
RMB clearing system operational – banks (ICBC, Bank of China) handle letters of credit and trade finance without USD conversion.
Pakistan issued its first Panda Bonds worth $250 million (yuan-denominated bonds on China's mainland market).
Eliminate double conversion (PKR → USD → CNY)
Strengthen economic sovereignty
Support CPEC project financing
Pakistan calls this experience a "model" and now seeks similar currency agreements with Russia and Iran.