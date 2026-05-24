https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/foreign-journalists-arrive-at-starobelsk-tragedy-site--1124180252.html
Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy
Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy
Sputnik International
Human rights ombudswoman Yana Lantratova has arrived at the site of the tragedy to work with reporters there.
2026-05-24T10:36+0000
2026-05-24T10:36+0000
2026-05-24T11:31+0000
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Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova on Sunday showed foreign journalists that arrived in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic shrapnel from the Ukrainian UAVs used in the strikes on a college dormitory, a Sputnik correspondent reported.She collected the shrapnel from the Ukrainian UAVs in her palm and showed it to foreign journalists.Her statements are as follows:
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Foreign Journalists Arrive at Starobelsk Tragedy Site
Sputnik International
Foreign Journalists Arrive at Starobelsk Tragedy Site
2026-05-24T10:36+0000
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Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy
10:36 GMT 24.05.2026 (Updated: 11:31 GMT 24.05.2026)
Human rights ombudswoman Yana Lantratova has arrived at the site of the tragedy to work with reporters there.
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova on Sunday showed foreign journalists that arrived in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic shrapnel from the Ukrainian UAVs used in the strikes on a college dormitory, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
She collected the shrapnel from the Ukrainian UAVs in her palm and showed it to foreign journalists.
Her statements are as follows:
The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the site while rubble clearance and rescue operations were still underway
They struck the high school at timed intervals — fully aware that children were trying to evacuate the building
Foreign journalists are on the ground to confirm that there are no military facilities at the attack site