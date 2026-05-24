https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/foreign-journalists-arrive-at-starobelsk-tragedy-site--1124180252.html

Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy

Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy

Sputnik International

Human rights ombudswoman Yana Lantratova has arrived at the site of the tragedy to work with reporters there.

2026-05-24T10:36+0000

2026-05-24T10:36+0000

2026-05-24T11:31+0000

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Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova on Sunday showed foreign journalists that arrived in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic shrapnel from the Ukrainian UAVs used in the strikes on a college dormitory, a Sputnik correspondent reported.She collected the shrapnel from the Ukrainian UAVs in her palm and showed it to foreign journalists.Her statements are as follows:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/russian-senator-slams-bbc-and-cnn-refusal-to-film-starobelsk-school-attack-site-1124178263.html

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