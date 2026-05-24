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Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy
Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy
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Human rights ombudswoman Yana Lantratova has arrived at the site of the tragedy to work with reporters there.
2026-05-24T10:36+0000
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Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova on Sunday showed foreign journalists that arrived in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic shrapnel from the Ukrainian UAVs used in the strikes on a college dormitory, a Sputnik correspondent reported.She collected the shrapnel from the Ukrainian UAVs in her palm and showed it to foreign journalists.Her statements are as follows:
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Foreign Journalists Arrive at Starobelsk Tragedy Site
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Foreign Journalists Arrive at Starobelsk Tragedy Site
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Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy

10:36 GMT 24.05.2026 (Updated: 11:31 GMT 24.05.2026)
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Human rights ombudswoman Yana Lantratova has arrived at the site of the tragedy to work with reporters there.
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova on Sunday showed foreign journalists that arrived in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic shrapnel from the Ukrainian UAVs used in the strikes on a college dormitory, a Sputnik correspondent reported.
She collected the shrapnel from the Ukrainian UAVs in her palm and showed it to foreign journalists.

Her statements are as follows:

The Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to attack the site while rubble clearance and rescue operations were still underway
They struck the high school at timed intervals — fully aware that children were trying to evacuate the building
Foreign journalists are on the ground to confirm that there are no military facilities at the attack site
Consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV's attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Senator Slams BBC and CNN Refusal to Film Starobelsk School Attack Site
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