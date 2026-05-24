https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/iran-could-withdraw-from-npt-if-us-attacks-persian-gulf---official-1124182241.html
Iran Could Withdraw From NPT If US Attacks Persian Gulf - Official
Iran Could Withdraw From NPT If US Attacks Persian Gulf - Official
Sputnik International
Iran could withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and break the naval blockade if the United States invades the Persian Gulf or "commits any aggression" against the Strait of Hormuz, Mohsen Rezai, a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, said on Sunday.
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"Iran will respond in a harsh, painful and unprecedented manner to any aggression against the Strait of Hormuz or incursion into the Persian Gulf, and will take serious countermeasures, including breaking the naval blockade. One of Iran's strategic alternatives … is a possible withdrawal from the NPT," Rezai was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
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Iran Could Withdraw From NPT If US Attacks Persian Gulf - Official
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran could withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and break the naval blockade if the United States invades the Persian Gulf or "commits any aggression" against the Strait of Hormuz, Mohsen Rezai, a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, said on Sunday.
"Iran will respond in a harsh, painful and unprecedented manner to any aggression against the Strait of Hormuz or incursion into the Persian Gulf, and will take serious countermeasures, including breaking the naval blockade. One of Iran's strategic alternatives … is a possible withdrawal from the NPT," Rezai was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.