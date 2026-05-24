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Iran Could Withdraw From NPT If US Attacks Persian Gulf - Official
Iran Could Withdraw From NPT If US Attacks Persian Gulf - Official
Sputnik International
Iran could withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and break the naval blockade if the United States invades the Persian Gulf or "commits any aggression" against the Strait of Hormuz, Mohsen Rezai, a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, said on Sunday.
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"Iran will respond in a harsh, painful and unprecedented manner to any aggression against the Strait of Hormuz or incursion into the Persian Gulf, and will take serious countermeasures, including breaking the naval blockade. One of Iran's strategic alternatives … is a possible withdrawal from the NPT," Rezai was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
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Iran Could Withdraw From NPT If US Attacks Persian Gulf - Official

16:44 GMT 24.05.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin NavalThe aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships crosses the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf on Sunday. File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
© AP Photo / Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran could withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and break the naval blockade if the United States invades the Persian Gulf or "commits any aggression" against the Strait of Hormuz, Mohsen Rezai, a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, said on Sunday.
"Iran will respond in a harsh, painful and unprecedented manner to any aggression against the Strait of Hormuz or incursion into the Persian Gulf, and will take serious countermeasures, including breaking the naval blockade. One of Iran's strategic alternatives … is a possible withdrawal from the NPT," Rezai was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.
President Donald Trump speaks during an event to promote investment in rural health care in the East Room of the White House, Friday, Jan. 16, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
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