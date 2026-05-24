https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/iran-could-withdraw-from-npt-if-us-attacks-persian-gulf---official-1124182241.html

Iran Could Withdraw From NPT If US Attacks Persian Gulf - Official

Iran Could Withdraw From NPT If US Attacks Persian Gulf - Official

Sputnik International

Iran could withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and break the naval blockade if the United States invades the Persian Gulf or "commits any aggression" against the Strait of Hormuz, Mohsen Rezai, a member of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council, said on Sunday.

2026-05-24T16:44+0000

2026-05-24T16:44+0000

2026-05-24T16:44+0000

us-israel war on iran

persian gulf

strait of hormuz

iran

us

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0d/1123981755_0:61:3421:1985_1920x0_80_0_0_2fe15942f925a875a66139d17e60e98c.jpg

"Iran will respond in a harsh, painful and unprecedented manner to any aggression against the Strait of Hormuz or incursion into the Persian Gulf, and will take serious countermeasures, including breaking the naval blockade. One of Iran's strategic alternatives … is a possible withdrawal from the NPT," Rezai was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/trump-vows-to-maintain-naval-blockade-of-iran-until-deal-signed-1124182114.html

persian gulf

strait of hormuz

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

persian gulf, strait of hormuz, iran, us