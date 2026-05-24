https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/over-50-journalists-heading-to-site-of-ukrainian-attack-on-dormitory-in-starobelsk-1124179637.html

Over 50 Reporters Head to Site of Brutal Ukrainian Attack on Starobelsk College Dormitory

Over 50 Reporters Head to Site of Brutal Ukrainian Attack on Starobelsk College Dormitory

Sputnik International

Foreign reporters are heading to the site of Ukrainian attack on Starobelsk college dormitory, Maria Zakharova said.

2026-05-24T07:34+0000

2026-05-24T07:34+0000

2026-05-24T07:50+0000

russia

maria zakharova

lugansk

ukraine

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/16/1124171637_0:148:3113:1899_1920x0_80_0_0_4f9893ab61ab8a927ac5e71aff655317.jpg

More than 50 foreign journalists have headed to the scene of the attack carried out by the Ukrainian military on a college dormitory in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.“Today, media representatives from 19 countries havr arrived in the Lugansk People’s Republic: Austria, Brazil, Britain, Hungary, Venezuela, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Qatar, China, Cuba, Lebanon, the UAE, Pakistan, the United States, Turkiye, Finland, and France."Tokyo prohibited its journalists from taking part in the trip. The BBC officially declined. CNN is on vacation”, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.On the night of May 22, Ukraine attacked an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/ukraines-neo-nazi-government-carried-out-terrorist-attack-on-college-dormitory-in-lugansk---putin-1124173158.html

lugansk

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

maria zakharova, lugansk, ukraine, russia