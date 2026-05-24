https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/over-50-journalists-heading-to-site-of-ukrainian-attack-on-dormitory-in-starobelsk-1124179637.html
Over 50 Reporters Head to Site of Brutal Ukrainian Attack on Starobelsk College Dormitory
Over 50 Reporters Head to Site of Brutal Ukrainian Attack on Starobelsk College Dormitory
Sputnik International
Foreign reporters are heading to the site of Ukrainian attack on Starobelsk college dormitory, Maria Zakharova said.
2026-05-24T07:34+0000
2026-05-24T07:34+0000
2026-05-24T07:50+0000
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More than 50 foreign journalists have headed to the scene of the attack carried out by the Ukrainian military on a college dormitory in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.“Today, media representatives from 19 countries havr arrived in the Lugansk People’s Republic: Austria, Brazil, Britain, Hungary, Venezuela, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Qatar, China, Cuba, Lebanon, the UAE, Pakistan, the United States, Turkiye, Finland, and France."Tokyo prohibited its journalists from taking part in the trip. The BBC officially declined. CNN is on vacation”, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.On the night of May 22, Ukraine attacked an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.
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Over 50 Reporters Head to Site of Brutal Ukrainian Attack on Starobelsk College Dormitory
07:34 GMT 24.05.2026 (Updated: 07:50 GMT 24.05.2026)
Twenty-one students died and dozens more were injured as a result of the Ukrainian drone attack on a high school building and a dormitory in Starobelsk, the Lugansk People's Republic, on Friday night.
More than 50 foreign journalists have headed to the scene of the attack carried out by the Ukrainian military on a college dormitory in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.
“Today, media representatives from 19 countries havr arrived in the Lugansk People’s Republic: Austria, Brazil, Britain, Hungary, Venezuela, Germany, Greece, Spain, Italy, Qatar, China, Cuba, Lebanon, the UAE, Pakistan, the United States, Turkiye, Finland, and France.
"Tokyo prohibited its journalists from taking part in the trip. The BBC officially declined. CNN is on vacation”, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said.
On the night of May 22, Ukraine attacked an academic building and dormitory at the Starobelsk Professional College, which is part of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. There were 86 students and an employee in the building at the time.