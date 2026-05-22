https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/ukraines-neo-nazi-government-carried-out-terrorist-attack-on-college-dormitory-in-lugansk---putin-1124173158.html

Ukraine Carried Out Terrorist Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People's Republic - Putin

Ukraine Carried Out Terrorist Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People's Republic - Putin

Sputnik International

Ukraine's neo-Nazi authorities have carried out a terrorist strike on a college dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic, Russian President Vladimir Putin... 22.05.2026, Sputnik International

2026-05-22T14:22+0000

2026-05-22T14:22+0000

2026-05-22T14:27+0000

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“Last night, the neo-Nazi regime that seized power in Kiev carried out a terrorist strike on the student dormitory of the Starobelsk Pedagogical College, during the night when the students were sleeping,” Putin said.

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