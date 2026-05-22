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Ukraine Carried Out Terrorist Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People's Republic - Putin
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Ukraine Carried Out Terrorist Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People's Republic - Putin
Ukraine Carried Out Terrorist Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People's Republic - Putin
Sputnik International
Ukraine's neo-Nazi authorities have carried out a terrorist strike on a college dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic, Russian President Vladimir Putin... 22.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-22T14:22+0000
2026-05-22T14:27+0000
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“Last night, the neo-Nazi regime that seized power in Kiev carried out a terrorist strike on the student dormitory of the Starobelsk Pedagogical College, during the night when the students were sleeping,” Putin said.
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Ukraine Carried Out Terrorist Attack on College Dormitory in Lugansk People's Republic - Putin

14:22 GMT 22.05.2026 (Updated: 14:27 GMT 22.05.2026)
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Ukraine's neo-Nazi authorities have carried out a terrorist strike on a college dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.
“Last night, the neo-Nazi regime that seized power in Kiev carried out a terrorist strike on the student dormitory of the Starobelsk Pedagogical College, during the night when the students were sleeping,” Putin said.
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