https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russia-has-proposals-for-us-plan-on-ukraine-at-next-meeting-1124179302.html

Russia Ready to Set Out Proposals for US Plan on Ukraine at Next Meeting

Russia Ready to Set Out Proposals for US Plan on Ukraine at Next Meeting

Sputnik International

Russian experts are ready to present their proposals for the US plan on Ukraine at the next meeting, Alexey Polishchuk, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department, told Sputnik.

2026-05-24T06:13+0000

2026-05-24T06:13+0000

2026-05-24T07:20+0000

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"Following productive rounds in Abu Dhabi and Geneva, our experts have hammered out constructive proposals for the US 27-point plan and will be ready to present them at the next meeting," he said. Polishchuk did not specify what these proposals included. The US administration previously announced the development of a plan for a Ukrainian settlement, noting that it would not discuss its details for now, since work on it was in progress. Moscow, however, said that it remained open to negotiations and committed to the Anchorage discussions. Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated last year that the US plan could form the basis of a final peace deal, but this text had not been discussed substantively with Russia at that time.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/ukraine-talks-russia-and-us-have-a-long-record-of-striking-pragmatic-deals--expert-1123743213.html

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