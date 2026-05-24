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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russia-has-proposals-for-us-plan-on-ukraine-at-next-meeting-1124179302.html
Russia Ready to Set Out Proposals for US Plan on Ukraine at Next Meeting
Russia Ready to Set Out Proposals for US Plan on Ukraine at Next Meeting
Sputnik International
Russian experts are ready to present their proposals for the US plan on Ukraine at the next meeting, Alexey Polishchuk, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department, told Sputnik.
2026-05-24T06:13+0000
2026-05-24T07:20+0000
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"Following productive rounds in Abu Dhabi and Geneva, our experts have hammered out constructive proposals for the US 27-point plan and will be ready to present them at the next meeting," he said. Polishchuk did not specify what these proposals included. The US administration previously announced the development of a plan for a Ukrainian settlement, noting that it would not discuss its details for now, since work on it was in progress. Moscow, however, said that it remained open to negotiations and committed to the Anchorage discussions. Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated last year that the US plan could form the basis of a final peace deal, but this text had not been discussed substantively with Russia at that time.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260302/ukraine-talks-russia-and-us-have-a-long-record-of-striking-pragmatic-deals--expert-1123743213.html
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Russia Ready to Set Out Proposals for US Plan on Ukraine at Next Meeting

06:13 GMT 24.05.2026 (Updated: 07:20 GMT 24.05.2026)
© DENIS BALIBOUSEUS Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) and Russian deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (R) attend security talks on soaring tensions over Ukraine, at the US permanent Mission, in Geneva, on January 10, 2022.
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) and Russian deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov (R) attend security talks on soaring tensions over Ukraine, at the US permanent Mission, in Geneva, on January 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian experts are ready to present their proposals for the US plan on Ukraine at the next meeting, Alexey Polishchuk, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second CIS Department, told Sputnik.
"Following productive rounds in Abu Dhabi and Geneva, our experts have hammered out constructive proposals for the US 27-point plan and will be ready to present them at the next meeting," he said.
Polishchuk did not specify what these proposals included.
The US administration previously announced the development of a plan for a Ukrainian settlement, noting that it would not discuss its details for now, since work on it was in progress. Moscow, however, said that it remained open to negotiations and committed to the Anchorage discussions. Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated last year that the US plan could form the basis of a final peace deal, but this text had not been discussed substantively with Russia at that time.
US President Donald Trump greets Russian President Vladimir Putin on the tarmac after they arrived to attend a meeting at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, the United States. - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.03.2026
Analysis
Ukraine Talks: Russia and US Have a Long Record of Striking Pragmatic Deals – Expert
2 March, 19:21 GMT
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