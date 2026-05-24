https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russia-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-using-oreshnik-iskander-and-kinzhal-missiles---mod-1124179826.html

Payback With Fury: Russia Hammers Ukraine With Oreshnik, Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles

Payback With Fury: Russia Hammers Ukraine With Oreshnik, Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles

Sputnik International

The Russian army carried out a massive retaliatory strike, including with Oreshnik ballistic missiles, against military command facilities, airbases, and defense industry enterprises of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-05-24T08:33+0000

2026-05-24T08:33+0000

2026-05-24T08:59+0000

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"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian soil, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a massive strike using Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, Zircon cruise missiles, air-, sea-, and ground-launched cruise missiles, as well as hits against unmanned aerial vehicles, against military command facilities, airbases, and Ukraine’s arms factories," the ministry's report stated.The objectives of the strike have been achieved, and all designated targets have been hit, the Russian Ministry of Defense emphasized.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/over-50-journalists-heading-to-site-of-ukrainian-attack-on-dormitory-in-starobelsk-1124179637.html

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