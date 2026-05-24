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Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
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Payback With Fury: Russia Hammers Ukraine With Oreshnik, Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles
Payback With Fury: Russia Hammers Ukraine With Oreshnik, Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles
Sputnik International
The Russian army carried out a massive retaliatory strike, including with Oreshnik ballistic missiles, against military command facilities, airbases, and defense industry enterprises of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian soil, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a massive strike using Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, Zircon cruise missiles, air-, sea-, and ground-launched cruise missiles, as well as hits against unmanned aerial vehicles, against military command facilities, airbases, and Ukraine’s arms factories," the ministry's report stated.The objectives of the strike have been achieved, and all designated targets have been hit, the Russian Ministry of Defense emphasized.
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Payback With Fury: Russia Hammers Ukraine With Oreshnik, Iskander and Kinzhal Missiles

08:33 GMT 24.05.2026 (Updated: 08:59 GMT 24.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankA combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
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The Russian army unleashed a massive retaliatory strike with Oreshnik ballistic missiles, against military command facilities, airbases, and defense industry enterprises of Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"In response to Ukraine's terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian soil, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation delivered a massive strike using Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander aeroballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles, Zircon cruise missiles, air-, sea-, and ground-launched cruise missiles, as well as hits against unmanned aerial vehicles, against military command facilities, airbases, and Ukraine’s arms factories," the ministry's report stated.
The objectives of the strike have been achieved, and all designated targets have been hit, the Russian Ministry of Defense emphasized.
Ukraine lost over 265 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 175 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 305 by the Tsentr battlegroup
Up to 180 Ukraine's servicemen were neutralized by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 90 by the Yug battlegroup, and over 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup
The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
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Over 50 Reporters Head to Site of Brutal Ukrainian Attack on Starobelsk College Dormitory
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