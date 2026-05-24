https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russian-retaliatory-strikes-did-not-target-ukrainian-civilian-infrastructure---military-1124180395.html

Russian Retaliatory Strikes Did Not Target Ukrainian Civilian Infrastructure - Military

Russian Retaliatory Strikes Did Not Target Ukrainian Civilian Infrastructure - Military

Sputnik International

No strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure were planned or carried out as part of Russia's retaliatory attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-05-24T10:38+0000

2026-05-24T10:38+0000

2026-05-24T10:38+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/02/1120387513_0:0:1733:975_1920x0_80_0_0_a67db64e3ec08eaac39d045342bad4fe.jpg

"No strikes were planned or carried out on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian forces struck Ukrainian arms factories, military infrastructure, command posts of the Ground Forces Main Command, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and other command posts of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russia-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-using-oreshnik-iskander-and-kinzhal-missiles---mod-1124179826.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, russian defense ministry, ukraine