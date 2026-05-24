https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russian-retaliatory-strikes-did-not-target-ukrainian-civilian-infrastructure---military-1124180395.html
Russian Retaliatory Strikes Did Not Target Ukrainian Civilian Infrastructure - Military
Russian Retaliatory Strikes Did Not Target Ukrainian Civilian Infrastructure - Military
Sputnik International
No strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure were planned or carried out as part of Russia's retaliatory attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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"No strikes were planned or carried out on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian forces struck Ukrainian arms factories, military infrastructure, command posts of the Ground Forces Main Command, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and other command posts of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry added.
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Russian Retaliatory Strikes Did Not Target Ukrainian Civilian Infrastructure - Military
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - No strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure were planned or carried out as part of Russia's retaliatory attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"No strikes were planned or carried out on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces struck Ukrainian arms factories, military infrastructure, command posts of the Ground Forces Main Command, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and other command posts of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry added.