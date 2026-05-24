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On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russian-retaliatory-strikes-did-not-target-ukrainian-civilian-infrastructure---military-1124180395.html
Russian Retaliatory Strikes Did Not Target Ukrainian Civilian Infrastructure - Military
Russian Retaliatory Strikes Did Not Target Ukrainian Civilian Infrastructure - Military
Sputnik International
No strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure were planned or carried out as part of Russia's retaliatory attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-05-24T10:38+0000
2026-05-24T10:38+0000
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"No strikes were planned or carried out on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian forces struck Ukrainian arms factories, military infrastructure, command posts of the Ground Forces Main Command, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and other command posts of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry added.
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Russian Retaliatory Strikes Did Not Target Ukrainian Civilian Infrastructure - Military

10:38 GMT 24.05.2026
© Sputnik / Министерство обороны РФ / Go to the mediabankServicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons
Servicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - No strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure were planned or carried out as part of Russia's retaliatory attacks, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"No strikes were planned or carried out on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces struck Ukrainian arms factories, military infrastructure, command posts of the Ground Forces Main Command, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry and other command posts of the Ukrainian armed forces, the ministry added.
A combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
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08:33 GMT
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