https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/starobelsk-massacre-will-be-added-to-ukraine-regimes-indictment---russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124180554.html
'Never Forget, Never Forgive': Starobelsk Slaughter Locked Into Ukraine Indictment – Ombudswoman
'Never Forget, Never Forgive': Starobelsk Slaughter Locked Into Ukraine Indictment – Ombudswoman
Sputnik International
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, commenting on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on a college dormitory in the LPR, stated that the "Starobelsk Massacre" will be included in the indictment against the Ukrainian regime.
2026-05-24T12:11+0000
2026-05-24T12:11+0000
2026-05-24T13:59+0000
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"The 'Starobelsk Massacre' will be included in the indictment against the Ukrainian regime. We will not forget and we will not forgive," Lantratova vowed.Other Statements:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/foreign-journalists-arrive-at-starobelsk-tragedy-site--1124180252.html
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'Never Forget, Never Forgive': Starobelsk Slaughter Locked Into Ukraine Indictment – Ombudswoman
12:11 GMT 24.05.2026 (Updated: 13:59 GMT 24.05.2026)
Condemning the deliberate Ukrainian strike on a college dormitory in the LPR, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova declared that the atrocity, now known as the "Starobelsk Massacre," will be enshrined in the indictment against the criminal Kiev regime—a regime that has exposed its terrorist nature by targeting unarmed civilians.
"The 'Starobelsk Massacre' will be included in the indictment against the Ukrainian regime. We will not forget and we will not forgive," Lantratova vowed.
Ukraine's strike on the college is unequivocally a war crime
Donors from across the country are donating blood for the wounded
Emergency response efforts are ongoing, with rescuers, medics, psychologists, and volunteers working on site
Temporary accommodation centers have been organized for the families of the victims