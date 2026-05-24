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'Never Forget, Never Forgive': Starobelsk Slaughter Locked Into Ukraine Indictment – Ombudswoman
'Never Forget, Never Forgive': Starobelsk Slaughter Locked Into Ukraine Indictment – Ombudswoman
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Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, commenting on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on a college dormitory in the LPR, stated that the "Starobelsk Massacre" will be included in the indictment against the Ukrainian regime.
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"The 'Starobelsk Massacre' will be included in the indictment against the Ukrainian regime. We will not forget and we will not forgive," Lantratova vowed.Other Statements:
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'Never Forget, Never Forgive': Starobelsk Slaughter Locked Into Ukraine Indictment – Ombudswoman

12:11 GMT 24.05.2026 (Updated: 13:59 GMT 24.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankForeign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy
Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
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Condemning the deliberate Ukrainian strike on a college dormitory in the LPR, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova declared that the atrocity, now known as the "Starobelsk Massacre," will be enshrined in the indictment against the criminal Kiev regime—a regime that has exposed its terrorist nature by targeting unarmed civilians.
"The 'Starobelsk Massacre' will be included in the indictment against the Ukrainian regime. We will not forget and we will not forgive," Lantratova vowed.

Other Statements:

Ukraine's strike on the college is unequivocally a war crime
Donors from across the country are donating blood for the wounded
Emergency response efforts are ongoing, with rescuers, medics, psychologists, and volunteers working on site
Temporary accommodation centers have been organized for the families of the victims
Foreign Journalists Arrive at Starobelsk Tragedy Site - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy
10:36 GMT
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