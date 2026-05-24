https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/starobelsk-massacre-will-be-added-to-ukraine-regimes-indictment---russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124180554.html

'Never Forget, Never Forgive': Starobelsk Slaughter Locked Into Ukraine Indictment – Ombudswoman

'Never Forget, Never Forgive': Starobelsk Slaughter Locked Into Ukraine Indictment – Ombudswoman

Sputnik International

Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova, commenting on the Ukrainian Armed Forces' strike on a college dormitory in the LPR, stated that the "Starobelsk Massacre" will be included in the indictment against the Ukrainian regime.

2026-05-24T12:11+0000

2026-05-24T12:11+0000

2026-05-24T13:59+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

yana lantratova

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ukraine

lpr

lugansk

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"The 'Starobelsk Massacre' will be included in the indictment against the Ukrainian regime. We will not forget and we will not forgive," Lantratova vowed.Other Statements:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/foreign-journalists-arrive-at-starobelsk-tragedy-site--1124180252.html

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ukraine

lugansk

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yana lantratova, russia, ukraine, lpr, lugansk