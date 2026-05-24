https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/us-delays-tomahawk-delivery-to-japan-by-up-to-2-years--report-1124179022.html

US Delays Tomahawk Delivery to Japan by Up to 2 Years – Report

US Delays Tomahawk Delivery to Japan by Up to 2 Years – Report

Sputnik International

The United States has informed Japan that delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles will be delayed by up to two years as the Pentagon prioritizes replenishing its own depleted stocks following the war with Iran, the Financial Times reported.

2026-05-24T03:18+0000

2026-05-24T03:18+0000

2026-05-24T05:04+0000

military

military & intelligence

japan

us

tokyo

pentagon

financial times

center for strategic and international studies

israel

tomahawk

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/11/1122975835_0:208:2000:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_b586bab4513c5a55935ca9756c1fc564.jpg

Tokyo had planned to receive 400 Tomahawk missiles by 2028 as part of a major upgrade to its standoff defense capabilities. However, the Pentagon is now asking Japan to wait while American inventories are rebuilt, according to the report.The Iran conflict consumed a significant portion of the US Tomahawk stockpile. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimates that the United States expended more than 1,000 Tomahawks during the war – roughly a quarter to a third of the total US inventory.The production timeline for new missiles is currently 42 months. That means Japan may not receive its order until 2028 at the earliest, and likely later, pushing delivery well beyond the original schedule.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.The escalation surrounding Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production. Due to the blockage, most countries around the world are seeing rising prices for fuel and industrial products.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/pentagon-still-seeks-funds-to-restore-missile-stockpile-spent-in-iran---reports-1124035428.html

japan

tokyo

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

military & intelligence, japan, us, tokyo, pentagon, financial times, center for strategic and international studies, israel, tomahawk, iran, us-iran relations