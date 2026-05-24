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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/us-delays-tomahawk-delivery-to-japan-by-up-to-2-years--report-1124179022.html
US Delays Tomahawk Delivery to Japan by Up to 2 Years – Report
US Delays Tomahawk Delivery to Japan by Up to 2 Years – Report
Sputnik International
The United States has informed Japan that delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles will be delayed by up to two years as the Pentagon prioritizes replenishing its own depleted stocks following the war with Iran, the Financial Times reported.
2026-05-24T03:18+0000
2026-05-24T05:04+0000
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Tokyo had planned to receive 400 Tomahawk missiles by 2028 as part of a major upgrade to its standoff defense capabilities. However, the Pentagon is now asking Japan to wait while American inventories are rebuilt, according to the report.The Iran conflict consumed a significant portion of the US Tomahawk stockpile. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimates that the United States expended more than 1,000 Tomahawks during the war – roughly a quarter to a third of the total US inventory.The production timeline for new missiles is currently 42 months. That means Japan may not receive its order until 2028 at the earliest, and likely later, pushing delivery well beyond the original schedule.On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.The escalation surrounding Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production. Due to the blockage, most countries around the world are seeing rising prices for fuel and industrial products.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260424/pentagon-still-seeks-funds-to-restore-missile-stockpile-spent-in-iran---reports-1124035428.html
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US Delays Tomahawk Delivery to Japan by Up to 2 Years – Report

03:18 GMT 24.05.2026 (Updated: 05:04 GMT 24.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Kenneth MollA Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) launches from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), in operation in the Mediterranean Sea, on March 23, 2003
A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) launches from the guided missile cruiser USS Cape St. George (CG 71), in operation in the Mediterranean Sea, on March 23, 2003 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
© AP Photo / Kenneth Moll
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The United States has informed Japan that delivery of Tomahawk cruise missiles will be delayed by up to two years as the Pentagon prioritizes replenishing its own depleted stocks following the war with Iran, the Financial Times reported.
Tokyo had planned to receive 400 Tomahawk missiles by 2028 as part of a major upgrade to its standoff defense capabilities. However, the Pentagon is now asking Japan to wait while American inventories are rebuilt, according to the report.
The Iran conflict consumed a significant portion of the US Tomahawk stockpile. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimates that the United States expended more than 1,000 Tomahawks during the war – roughly a quarter to a third of the total US inventory.
The production timeline for new missiles is currently 42 months. That means Japan may not receive its order until 2028 at the earliest, and likely later, pushing delivery well beyond the original schedule.
Members of US 10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command stands next to a Patriot surface-to-air missile battery. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.04.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
Pentagon Still Seeks Funds to Restore Missile Stockpile Spent in Iran - Reports
24 April, 14:49 GMT
On February 28, the United States and Israel launched strikes on targets in Iran, causing damage and civilian casualties. Iran responded by striking Israeli territory and US military facilities in the Middle East. On April 7, Washington and Tehran announced a ceasefire. The subsequent talks in Islamabad ended without result, with no announcement of a resumption of hostilities, but the US began a blockade of Iranian ports.
The escalation surrounding Iran has led to the de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and liquefied natural gas supplies from the Persian Gulf to global markets, and has also impacted oil exports and production. Due to the blockage, most countries around the world are seeing rising prices for fuel and industrial products.
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