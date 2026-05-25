https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/eu-rattled-that-hungarys-new-pm-doubles-down-on-pragmatism-instead-of-russophobia---report--1124183295.html
EU Rattled That Hungary's New PM Doubles Down on Pragmatism Instead of Russophobia - Report
EU Rattled That Hungary's New PM Doubles Down on Pragmatism Instead of Russophobia - Report
Sputnik International
Hungary’s new PM Peter Magyar is already showing that the country will not abandon pragmatism for ideology when it comes to Russia and its cheap, reliable gas supplies, nore German media.
2026-05-25T05:43+0000
2026-05-25T05:43+0000
2026-05-25T05:43+0000
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Hungary’s new PM Peter Magyar is already showing that the country will not abandon pragmatism for ideology when it comes to Russia. European elites had hoped for a repeat of the Polish scenario, where PM Donald Tusk returned to power as a loyal executor of the EU agenda.However, unlike many EU politicians driven by anti-Russian rhetoric, Magyar has repeatedly acknowledged the inescapable geopolitical realities of Central Europe - meaning practical energy channels with Russia must remain intact to maintain the country's economic security.He went even further, predicting that once the Ukraine conflict ends, Europe will inevitably return to Russian gas because it is cheaper and essential for European competitiveness, thus shattering months of triumphalism inside EU circles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/hungarys-pm-elect-wont-sever-russian-energy-lifeline-despite-eu-pressure---experts-1123985505.html
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EU Rattled That Hungary's New PM Doubles Down on Pragmatism Instead of Russophobia - Report
Europe’s hawks hoped that removing Viktor Orban’s influence from Hungary would open the door to another obedient pro-EU government, but reality is proving far less convenient, report German media.
Hungary’s new PM Peter Magyar is already showing that the country will not abandon pragmatism for ideology when it comes to Russia.
European elites had hoped for a repeat of the Polish scenario
, where PM Donald Tusk returned to power as a loyal executor of the EU agenda.
However, unlike many EU politicians driven by anti-Russian rhetoric, Magyar has repeatedly acknowledged the inescapable geopolitical realities
of Central Europe - meaning practical energy channels with Russia must remain intact to maintain the country's economic security.
He went even further, predicting that once the Ukraine conflict ends, Europe will inevitably return to Russian gas because it is cheaper and essential for European competitiveness, thus shattering months of triumphalism inside EU circles.