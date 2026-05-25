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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/eu-rattled-that-hungarys-new-pm-doubles-down-on-pragmatism-instead-of-russophobia---report--1124183295.html
EU Rattled That Hungary's New PM Doubles Down on Pragmatism Instead of Russophobia - Report
EU Rattled That Hungary's New PM Doubles Down on Pragmatism Instead of Russophobia - Report
Sputnik International
Hungary’s new PM Peter Magyar is already showing that the country will not abandon pragmatism for ideology when it comes to Russia and its cheap, reliable gas supplies, nore German media.
2026-05-25T05:43+0000
2026-05-25T05:43+0000
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Hungary’s new PM Peter Magyar is already showing that the country will not abandon pragmatism for ideology when it comes to Russia. European elites had hoped for a repeat of the Polish scenario, where PM Donald Tusk returned to power as a loyal executor of the EU agenda.However, unlike many EU politicians driven by anti-Russian rhetoric, Magyar has repeatedly acknowledged the inescapable geopolitical realities of Central Europe - meaning practical energy channels with Russia must remain intact to maintain the country's economic security.He went even further, predicting that once the Ukraine conflict ends, Europe will inevitably return to Russian gas because it is cheaper and essential for European competitiveness, thus shattering months of triumphalism inside EU circles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/hungarys-pm-elect-wont-sever-russian-energy-lifeline-despite-eu-pressure---experts-1123985505.html
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EU Rattled That Hungary's New PM Doubles Down on Pragmatism Instead of Russophobia - Report

05:43 GMT 25.05.2026
© AP Photo / Denes ErdosPeter Magyar gestures as he speaks to the media in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, April 13, 2026, after defeating Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party in the country's parliamentary elections.
Peter Magyar gestures as he speaks to the media in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, April 13, 2026, after defeating Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party in the country's parliamentary elections. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
© AP Photo / Denes Erdos
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Europe’s hawks hoped that removing Viktor Orban’s influence from Hungary would open the door to another obedient pro-EU government, but reality is proving far less convenient, report German media.
Hungary’s new PM Peter Magyar is already showing that the country will not abandon pragmatism for ideology when it comes to Russia.
European elites had hoped for a repeat of the Polish scenario, where PM Donald Tusk returned to power as a loyal executor of the EU agenda.
However, unlike many EU politicians driven by anti-Russian rhetoric, Magyar has repeatedly acknowledged the inescapable geopolitical realities of Central Europe - meaning practical energy channels with Russia must remain intact to maintain the country's economic security.
He went even further, predicting that once the Ukraine conflict ends, Europe will inevitably return to Russian gas because it is cheaper and essential for European competitiveness, thus shattering months of triumphalism inside EU circles.
Peter Magyar gestures as he speaks to the media in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, April 13, 2026, after defeating Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party in the country's parliamentary elections. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2026
Analysis
Hungary’s PM-Elect Won’t Sever Russian Energy Lifeline Despite EU Pressure - Experts
14 April, 09:53 GMT
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