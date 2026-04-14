https://sputnikglobe.com/20260414/hungarys-pm-elect-wont-sever-russian-energy-lifeline-despite-eu-pressure---experts-1123985505.html

Hungary’s PM-Elect Won’t Sever Russian Energy Lifeline Despite EU Pressure - Experts

Hungary’s PM-Elect Won’t Sever Russian Energy Lifeline Despite EU Pressure - Experts

Sputnik International

Peter Magyar may adjust Hungary’s tone with the EU, but cooperation with Russia will stay anchored in pragmatic reality, Dmitry Suslov tells Sputnik.

2026-04-14T09:53+0000

2026-04-14T09:53+0000

2026-04-14T09:53+0000

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hungary

viktor orban

china

russia

european union (eu)

energy

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“Hungary will continue importing Russian oil and gas and cooperate on the construction of the Paks II nuclear power plant,” Dmitry Suslov assures. In his opinion, Magyar, like Orban before him, is a nationally oriented politician focused on advancing the interests of Hungary - a landlocked country structurally dependent on imports.Magyar will likely reject elements of EU policy that contradict Hungary’s national interests—such as efforts to phase out Russian energy imports - or impose excessive economic costs. This is why he has signaled that Hungary will not contribute to the EU’s stalled €90 billion (roughly $106 billion) loan package for Ukraine. Similarly, to the extent that cooperation with China benefits Hungary, Magyar may maintain it regardless of EU preferences.Unlike hardline Russophobes like Kaja Kallas, the Hungarian PM-elect appears to be a pragmatist reluctant to take steps that would severely harm his own constituents, Dmitry Rodionov, director of the Center for Geopolitical Studies at the Institute for Innovative Development, tells Sputnik. Magyar recognizes Hungary's reliance on Russian energy and understands that alternative supplies would impose costs the country cannot handle. He speculates that the incoming PM may lean toward a less confrontational style with the EU than Orban. Regarding China, since economic interdependence is already deeply embedded across European markets, the pundit argues that Hungary is not going to isolate itself from that flow of capital and trade for the sake of political virtue signaling.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260412/hungarys-orban-expects-ukraine-to-reopen-druzhba-oil-pipeline-immediately-after-elections-1123973642.html

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peter magyar, hungary's incoming pm, hungary's pm-elect, hungary will mainain energy cooperation with russia