https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/lavrov-informs-rubio-about-russian-strikes-on-military-facilities-in-kiev-moscow-1124186999.html

Lavrov Informs Rubio About Russian Strikes on Military Facilities in Kiev - Moscow

Lavrov Informs Rubio About Russian Strikes on Military Facilities in Kiev - Moscow

Sputnik International

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during which he informed the US side of the commencement of systematic strikes by the Russian armed forces against Ukraine's military facilities in Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

2026-05-25T18:29+0000

2026-05-25T18:29+0000

2026-05-25T18:29+0000

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sergey lavrov

marco rubio

ukraine

strikes

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"On instructions from Russian President Vladimir Putin, Sergey Lavrov officially informed the US side that, in response to the Kiev regime's ongoing terrorist attacks against civilians and civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian armed forces are launching systematic and consistent strikes against facilities located in Kiev used for the needs of the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement. Lavrov drew Rubio's attention to the recommendation to ensure evacuation of diplomatic personnel from Kiev, the statement said. Lavrov reminded Rubio of the high-level agreements reached in Anchorage regarding the Ukraine conflict, the ministry said, adding that the Russian foreign minister expressed regret that "brazen efforts of European elites and the Kiev regime" are undermining the Anchorage agreements. The sides also reaffirmed their commitment to efforts to normalize embassy operations and exchanged assessments of diplomatic initiatives to overcome crises in the Strait of Hormuz and regarding the situation around Cuba, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russian-forces-begin-systemic-strikes-on-military-enterprises-in-kiev-1124185577.html

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sergey lavrov, marco rubio, ukraine, strikes