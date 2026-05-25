https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russian-forces-begin-systemic-strikes-on-military-enterprises-in-kiev-1124185577.html

Russia Announces Systematic Strikes on Ukraine's Defense Industry Facilities in Kiev

Russia Announces Systematic Strikes on Ukraine's Defense Industry Facilities in Kiev

Sputnik International

The Ukrainian attack carried out by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the night of May 22 using an UAV on the academic building and dormitory of the college of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University in Starobelsk (LPR) "was the final straw" the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced.

2026-05-25T13:36+0000

2026-05-25T13:36+0000

2026-05-25T14:44+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

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Targets include specific sites where drones used by the Kiev regime are designed, manufactured, programmed, and prepared for deployment — all with the assistance of NATO specialists responsible for supplying components, providing intelligence, and coordinating targeting.Strikes will also be carried out against decision-making centers and command posts.Russian Foreign Ministry's Official Statement:"The Zelensky's junta and its Western sponsors, who supply the Ukrainian armed forces with instruments to commit crimes against our people, have demonstrated to the entire world their gross disregard for the norms of international humanitarian law.This constitutes a direct violation of the Geneva Conventions of 1949 and their additional protocols, which regulate the protection of civilians during conflicts, the Convention on the Rights of the Child of 1989, and a number of other significant international instruments.All of this has exhausted our patience. Under the current circumstances, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are proceeding to systematically strike the enterprises of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex in Kiev, including specific sites involved in the design, production, programming, and preparation for use of UAVs employed by the Kiev regime with the assistance of NATO specialists responsible for supplying components, providing intelligence data, and target designation. Strikes will also be carried out against decision-making centers and command posts.Given that the above-mentioned facilities are spread out across Kiev, we hereby warn foreign nationals, including personnel of diplomatic missions and representatives of international organizations, to leave the city as soon as possible. Furthermore, residents of the Ukrainian capital are urged to stay away from military and administrative infrastructure facilities of the Zelensky regime"

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russian-forces-liberate-dobropasovo-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region--1124185013.html

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