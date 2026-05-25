https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/putin-holds-phone-conversation-with-king-of-bahrain---kremlin-1124185192.html
Putin Holds Phone Conversation With King of Bahrain - Kremlin
Putin Holds Phone Conversation With King of Bahrain - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, the Kremlin said on Monday.
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"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain," the Kremlin said in a statement. The leaders emphasized the need for a swift resolution to the crisis surrounding Iran, taking into account the interests of all states in the region, the statement added.
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Putin Holds Phone Conversation With King of Bahrain - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, the Kremlin said on Monday.
"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The leaders emphasized the need for a swift resolution to the crisis surrounding Iran, taking into account the interests of all states in the region, the statement added.
"The two sides reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening Russian-Bahraini cooperation in the trade, economic, financial, investment, and cultural and humanitarian spheres," the statement read.