https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/putin-holds-phone-conversation-with-king-of-bahrain---kremlin-1124185192.html

Putin Holds Phone Conversation With King of Bahrain - Kremlin

Putin Holds Phone Conversation With King of Bahrain - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by telephone with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, the Kremlin said on Monday.

2026-05-25T11:09+0000

2026-05-25T11:09+0000

2026-05-25T11:09+0000

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"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain," the Kremlin said in a statement. The leaders emphasized the need for a swift resolution to the crisis surrounding Iran, taking into account the interests of all states in the region, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240524/bahrain-asking-for-moscows-support-for-gaza-peace-summit-another-sign-of-us-influence-waning-1118609305.html

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