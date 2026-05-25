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Putin Signs Law on Use of Russian Forces to Defend Russians Arrested Abroad
Putin Signs Law on Use of Russian Forces to Defend Russians Arrested Abroad
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law authorizing armed forces to protect Russians arrested by foreign courts without Russia’s involvement, unless based on a Russian treaty or UN Security Council resolution, according to a document published on Monday.
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The Russian armed forces may, within the limits of their powers, be involved in tasks to protect Russian citizens who are arrested, detained, or prosecuted in a criminal or other manner based on decisions of courts of foreign states authorized in the field of criminal proceedings by other foreign states without the participation of Russia, the document read.
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Putin Signs Law on Use of Russian Forces to Defend Russians Arrested Abroad
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law authorizing armed forces to protect Russians arrested by foreign courts without Russia’s involvement, unless based on a Russian treaty or UN Security Council resolution, according to a document published on Monday.
The Russian armed forces may, within the limits of their powers, be involved in tasks to protect Russian citizens who are arrested, detained, or prosecuted in a criminal or other manner based on decisions of courts of foreign states authorized in the field of criminal proceedings by other foreign states without the participation of Russia, the document read.