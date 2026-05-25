https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/putin-signs-law-on-use-of-russian-forces-to-defend-russians-arrested-abroad-1124186595.html

Putin Signs Law on Use of Russian Forces to Defend Russians Arrested Abroad

Putin Signs Law on Use of Russian Forces to Defend Russians Arrested Abroad

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law authorizing armed forces to protect Russians arrested by foreign courts without Russia’s involvement, unless based on a Russian treaty or UN Security Council resolution, according to a document published on Monday.

2026-05-25T15:37+0000

2026-05-25T15:37+0000

2026-05-25T15:37+0000

russia

vladimir putin

russia

un security council (unsc)

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The Russian armed forces may, within the limits of their powers, be involved in tasks to protect Russian citizens who are arrested, detained, or prosecuted in a criminal or other manner based on decisions of courts of foreign states authorized in the field of criminal proceedings by other foreign states without the participation of Russia, the document read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/west-turned-deaf-ear-to-ukraines-attack-on-college-in-starobelsk---lavrov-1124185869.html

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vladimir putin, russia, un security council (unsc)