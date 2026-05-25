https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/west-turned-deaf-ear-to-ukraines-attack-on-college-in-starobelsk---lavrov-1124185869.html

West Turned Deaf Ear to Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Lavrov

West Turned Deaf Ear to Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Lavrov

Sputnik International

The West ignored Ukraine's drone attack carried out by the Kiev regime's armed forces on the night of May 22 against the academic building and college... 25.05.2026, Sputnik International

2026-05-25T14:08+0000

2026-05-25T14:08+0000

2026-05-25T14:20+0000

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This was a terror attack that the West ignored, despite Russian measures to bring as many journalists as possible to the tragedy site, Lavrov said.Russia is grateful to the countries that expressed condolences over the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Lavrov said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russia-heard-no-western-condemnation-of-ukraines-starobelsk-attack-1124184611.html

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