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West Turned Deaf Ear to Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Lavrov
West Turned Deaf Ear to Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The West ignored Ukraine's drone attack carried out by the Kiev regime's armed forces on the night of May 22 against the academic building and college... 25.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-25T14:08+0000
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This was a terror attack that the West ignored, despite Russian measures to bring as many journalists as possible to the tragedy site, Lavrov said.Russia is grateful to the countries that expressed condolences over the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Lavrov said.
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West Turned Deaf Ear to Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Lavrov
Sputnik International
West Turned Deaf Ear to Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Lavrov
2026-05-25T14:08+0000
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West Turned Deaf Ear to Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Lavrov

14:08 GMT 25.05.2026 (Updated: 14:20 GMT 25.05.2026)
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The West ignored Ukraine's drone attack carried out by the Kiev regime's armed forces on the night of May 22 against the academic building and college dormitory of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University in Starobelsk (LPR), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
This was a terror attack that the West ignored, despite Russian measures to bring as many journalists as possible to the tragedy site, Lavrov said.
Russia is grateful to the countries that expressed condolences over the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Lavrov said.
"I express my sincere gratitude to all the states represented here, who expressed their sincere condolences to us regarding the terrible terrorist attack in Starobelsk on May 21, carried out by the Nazi Kiev regime, a terrorist attack that the West ignored," Lavrov said at a reception to mark Africa Day.
Consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV's attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
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Russia Heard No Western Condemnation of Ukraine's Starobelsk Attack
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