https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/west-turned-deaf-ear-to-ukraines-attack-on-college-in-starobelsk---lavrov-1124185869.html
West Turned Deaf Ear to Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Lavrov
West Turned Deaf Ear to Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Lavrov
Sputnik International
The West ignored Ukraine's drone attack carried out by the Kiev regime's armed forces on the night of May 22 against the academic building and college... 25.05.2026, Sputnik International
2026-05-25T14:08+0000
2026-05-25T14:08+0000
2026-05-25T14:20+0000
world
russia
ukraine
sergey lavrov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/19/1124186170_0:3:1280:723_1920x0_80_0_0_09aea235c8e8724a68ed4b1f8ec17371.jpg
This was a terror attack that the West ignored, despite Russian measures to bring as many journalists as possible to the tragedy site, Lavrov said.Russia is grateful to the countries that expressed condolences over the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Lavrov said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russia-heard-no-western-condemnation-of-ukraines-starobelsk-attack-1124184611.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/05/19/1124186170_157:0:1124:725_1920x0_80_0_0_de5a15c376d66af3af829b4a49c2de65.jpg
West Turned Deaf Ear to Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Lavrov
Sputnik International
West Turned Deaf Ear to Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Lavrov
2026-05-25T14:08+0000
true
PT0M42S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, sergey lavrov
russia, ukraine, sergey lavrov
West Turned Deaf Ear to Ukraine's Attack on College in Starobelsk - Lavrov
14:08 GMT 25.05.2026 (Updated: 14:20 GMT 25.05.2026)
The West ignored Ukraine's drone attack carried out by the Kiev regime's armed forces on the night of May 22 against the academic building and college dormitory of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University in Starobelsk (LPR), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.
This was a terror attack that the West ignored, despite Russian measures to bring as many journalists as possible to the tragedy site, Lavrov said.
Russia is grateful to the countries that expressed condolences over the Ukrainian armed forces' strike on the college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), Lavrov said.
"I express my sincere gratitude to all the states represented here, who expressed their sincere condolences to us regarding the terrible terrorist attack in Starobelsk on May 21, carried out by the Nazi Kiev regime, a terrorist attack that the West ignored," Lavrov said at a reception to mark Africa Day.