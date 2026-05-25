https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/putin-to-pay-state-visit-to-kazakhstan-from-may-27-29---tokayevs-office-1124183519.html
Putin to Pay State Visit to Kazakhstan From May 27-29 - Tokayev's Office
Putin to Pay State Visit to Kazakhstan From May 27-29 - Tokayev's Office
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from May 27-29, the office of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.
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"On May 27-29, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan," the office said in a statement. During negotiations between Putin and Tokayev, the leaders will discuss the current state and prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, the statement read. Additionally, the Eurasian Economic Forum with the participation of the heads of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will be held on May 28, the office said.
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Putin to Pay State Visit to Kazakhstan From May 27-29 - Tokayev's Office
ASTANA (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from May 27-29, the office of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.
"On May 27-29, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan," the office said in a statement.
During negotiations between Putin and Tokayev, the leaders will discuss the current state and prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, the statement read.
Additionally, the Eurasian Economic Forum with the participation of the heads of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will be held on May 28, the office said.
12 November 2025, 11:59 GMT