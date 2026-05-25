https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/putin-to-pay-state-visit-to-kazakhstan-from-may-27-29---tokayevs-office-1124183519.html

Putin to Pay State Visit to Kazakhstan From May 27-29 - Tokayev's Office

Putin to Pay State Visit to Kazakhstan From May 27-29 - Tokayev's Office

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from May 27-29, the office of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Monday.

2026-05-25T06:40+0000

2026-05-25T06:40+0000

2026-05-25T06:40+0000

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"On May 27-29, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to Kazakhstan," the office said in a statement. During negotiations between Putin and Tokayev, the leaders will discuss the current state and prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership and allied relations between Kazakhstan and Russia, the statement read. Additionally, the Eurasian Economic Forum with the participation of the heads of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will be held on May 28, the office said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/russia-seeks-to-further-develop-relations-with-kazakhstan---putin-1123105757.html

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