https://sputnikglobe.com/20251112/russia-seeks-to-further-develop-relations-with-kazakhstan---putin-1123105757.html

Russia Seeks to Further Develop Relations With Kazakhstan - Putin

Russia Seeks to Further Develop Relations With Kazakhstan - Putin

Sputnik International

Russia is striving to further develop relations with Kazakhstan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2025-11-12T11:59+0000

2025-11-12T11:59+0000

2025-11-12T11:59+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

kassym-jomart tokayev

kazakhstan

collective security treaty organization (csto)

rosatom

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/0c/1123105592_0:72:3336:1948_1920x0_80_0_0_573579000ff57778bc0db1b67469e68d.jpg

"We are striving in every possible way to further develop relations with Kazakhstan," Putin said during the talks with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Russia and Kazakhstan actively working in international arena, Putin said. Kazakh business is actively working in Russia, Putin concluded.Russia's relations with Kazakhstan are developing steadily, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.Putin also called Russia one of Kazakhstan's leading trade and economic partners.Russia welcomes Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Moscow and is confident it will be held at a high level, Vladimir Putin said."We are very pleased with your visit and are confident it will be held at the highest level," Putin said.Russia and Kazakhstan's planned joint projects worth tens of billions of dollars, Putin added.Almost 100% of settlements between Russia and Kazakhstan are conducted in national currencies, Putin said.Vladimir Putin announced on Wednesday his plans to attend the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit in Bishkek."We communicate regularly, but we still have yet to meet at the CSTO forum in Bishkek," Putin said.Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev invited on Wednesday Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan in 2026.Kazakhstan has no problems in relations with Russia, Tokayev said."We are pleased to state that there are no problems in our bilateral relations. Literally all areas are developing quite successfully," Tokayev said.The strategic partnership of Kazakhstan and Russia is not just a figure of speech, Tokayev said, adding that Astana is responsible for its obligations with Russia.Tokayev added that the scale of Kazakhstan's cooperation with Russia is unique and points to ties in all areas.Kazakhstan and Russia are close to signing an agreement on the construction of a nuclear power plant in the republic, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said."I would especially like to mention the cooperation with Russia in the field of nuclear energy. We are close to signing a very important agreement that finds a way to actually build a nuclear power plant in cooperation with [Russian state nuclear corporation] Rosatom. This is a really important event, a breakthrough project. It is not just about building the plant itself, but also about creating a new area of expertise," Tokayev said at the beginning of a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251111/russia-led-nuclear-plant-construction-to-allow-kazakhstan-complete-full-nuclear-fuel-cycle-1123093940.html

russia

kazakhstan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

relations with kazakhstan, russian president vladimir putin, russia is striving to further develop relations