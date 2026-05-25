Red Lines in Water: Iran Removes Strait of Hormuz From Memorandum With US
08:33 GMT 25.05.2026 (Updated: 08:58 GMT 25.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Tasnim News Agency / Morteza AkhoondiIn this Sunday, July 21, 2019 photo, an aerial view shows a speedboat of Iran's Revolutionary Guard moving around the British-flagged oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz on Friday by the Guard, in the Iranian port of Bandar Abbas
© AP Photo / Tasnim News Agency / Morteza Akhoondi
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The issues of managing the Strait of Hormuz are not included in the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, they will be resolved by the coastal countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"Concerning the Strait of Hormuz in the memorandum, we are not discussing the details of the agreement. The question on how the strait will be managed is being decided by the coastal countries," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.
Other Statements:
Unilateral European action against Iran is impossible
Many of the international community's troubles could have been avoided had the European Union adopted a responsible stance
If the EU had respected international law and the UN Charter, the current standoff over the Strait of Hormuz might not have erupted, and the US and Israel should be condemned
The Strait of Hormuz remained open prior to the attack on Iran that triggered the present crisis
Negotiations are focused on ending the war, and currently the nuclear issue is not under discussion