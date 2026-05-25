https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/red-lines-in-water-iran-removes-strait-of-hormuz-from-memorandum-with-us-1124184131.html

Red Lines in Water: Iran Removes Strait of Hormuz From Memorandum With US

Red Lines in Water: Iran Removes Strait of Hormuz From Memorandum With US

Sputnik International

The issues of managing the Strait of Hormuz are not included in the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, they will be resolved by the coastal countries, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.

2026-05-25T08:33+0000

2026-05-25T08:33+0000

2026-05-25T08:58+0000

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"Concerning the Strait of Hormuz in the memorandum, we are not discussing the details of the agreement. The question on how the strait will be managed is being decided by the coastal countries," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said.Other Statements:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260511/iran-is-not-criminal-but-fighter-against-criminals---iranian-foreign-ministry-1124110626.html

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