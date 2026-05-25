https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russia-supports-expanded-representation-of-asia-africa-in-reformed-unsc---lavrov-1124186866.html
Russia Supports Expanded Representation of Asia, Africa in Reformed UNSC - Lavrov
Russia Supports Expanded Representation of Asia, Africa in Reformed UNSC - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia fully supports expanded representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America on the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
2026-05-25T16:48+0000
2026-05-25T16:48+0000
2026-05-25T16:48+0000
world
russia
un security council (unsc)
the united nations (un)
sergey lavrov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/14/1123494538_0:9:3074:1738_1920x0_80_0_0_9940834de506485d29c380e639b69bd5.jpg
"Today, Russia fully supports Africa's second awakening. ... We support the position in favor of expanded representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America in a reformed UN Security Council," Lavrov said at a reception to mark Africa Day. Russia consistently advocates for the unconditional consideration of African interests in the context of ongoing discussions on UN and Security Council reform, the minister said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/west-turned-deaf-ear-to-ukraines-attack-on-college-in-starobelsk---lavrov-1124185869.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/14/1123494538_223:0:2954:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4332060b3f1fcf10d0c7bfd0b55f8cb1.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, un security council (unsc), the united nations (un), sergey lavrov
russia, un security council (unsc), the united nations (un), sergey lavrov
Russia Supports Expanded Representation of Asia, Africa in Reformed UNSC - Lavrov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia fully supports expanded representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America on the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Today, Russia fully supports Africa's second awakening. ... We support the position in favor of expanded representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America in a reformed UN Security Council," Lavrov said at a reception to mark Africa Day.
Russia consistently advocates for the unconditional consideration of African interests in the context of ongoing discussions on UN and Security Council reform, the minister said.