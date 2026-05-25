https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russia-supports-expanded-representation-of-asia-africa-in-reformed-unsc---lavrov-1124186866.html

Russia Supports Expanded Representation of Asia, Africa in Reformed UNSC - Lavrov

Russia Supports Expanded Representation of Asia, Africa in Reformed UNSC - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Russia fully supports expanded representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America on the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

2026-05-25T16:48+0000

2026-05-25T16:48+0000

2026-05-25T16:48+0000

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the united nations (un)

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"Today, Russia fully supports Africa's second awakening. ... We support the position in favor of expanded representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America in a reformed UN Security Council," Lavrov said at a reception to mark Africa Day. Russia consistently advocates for the unconditional consideration of African interests in the context of ongoing discussions on UN and Security Council reform, the minister said.

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