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Russia Supports Expanded Representation of Asia, Africa in Reformed UNSC - Lavrov
Russia Supports Expanded Representation of Asia, Africa in Reformed UNSC - Lavrov
Sputnik International
Russia fully supports expanded representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America on the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
2026-05-25T16:48+0000
2026-05-25T16:48+0000
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"Today, Russia fully supports Africa's second awakening. ... We support the position in favor of expanded representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America in a reformed UN Security Council," Lavrov said at a reception to mark Africa Day. Russia consistently advocates for the unconditional consideration of African interests in the context of ongoing discussions on UN and Security Council reform, the minister said.
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Russia Supports Expanded Representation of Asia, Africa in Reformed UNSC - Lavrov

16:48 GMT 25.05.2026
© Sputnik / Yuri Kochetkov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at a press conference on the results of Russian diplomacy in 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia fully supports expanded representation of Asia, Africa and Latin America on the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"Today, Russia fully supports Africa's second awakening. ... We support the position in favor of expanded representation of Asia, Africa, and Latin America in a reformed UN Security Council," Lavrov said at a reception to mark Africa Day.
Russia consistently advocates for the unconditional consideration of African interests in the context of ongoing discussions on UN and Security Council reform, the minister said.
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