https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russian-forces-liberate-dobropasovo-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region--1124185013.html

Russian Forces Liberate Dobropasovo Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Russian Forces Liberate Dobropasovo Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Dobropasovo in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

2026-05-25T10:55+0000

2026-05-25T10:55+0000

2026-05-25T10:55+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukraine

russian defense ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/0e/1097298594_0:132:3170:1915_1920x0_80_0_0_a0a61daa07824fbf56102d6eb6e6fcfe.jpg

"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Dobropasovo, Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.The successful advance of Russia’s battlegroups and the coordinated attrition of Ukrainian personnel across multiple fronts imply that Russian forces are sustaining operational momentum and systematically degrading Ukraine’s defensive capacity. This helps them to gradually erode Ukrainian front-line strength while targeting critical infrastructure, potentially setting conditions for further territorial gains and reducing Ukraine’s ability to mount coordinated counteroperations.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russia-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-using-oreshnik-iskander-and-kinzhal-missiles---mod-1124179826.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry