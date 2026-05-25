https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russian-forces-liberate-dobropasovo-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region--1124185013.html
Russian Forces Liberate Dobropasovo Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Russian Forces Liberate Dobropasovo Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Dobropasovo in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-05-25T10:55+0000
2026-05-25T10:55+0000
2026-05-25T10:55+0000
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"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Dobropasovo, Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.The successful advance of Russia’s battlegroups and the coordinated attrition of Ukrainian personnel across multiple fronts imply that Russian forces are sustaining operational momentum and systematically degrading Ukraine’s defensive capacity. This helps them to gradually erode Ukrainian front-line strength while targeting critical infrastructure, potentially setting conditions for further territorial gains and reducing Ukraine’s ability to mount coordinated counteroperations.
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Russian Forces Liberate Dobropasovo Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Dobropasovo in the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup continued to advance into the depth of the enemy's defenses and liberated the settlement of Dobropasovo, Dnepropetrovsk region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 290 soldiers in combat against Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
, over 275 soldiers were eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
, over 180 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 170 Ukraine's servicemen were neutralized by the Yug battlegroup
, over 170 by the Sever battlegroup
, and over 50 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russian armed forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields and the assembly site of unmanned boats of the Ukrainian military
The successful advance of Russia’s battlegroups and the coordinated attrition of Ukrainian personnel across multiple fronts imply that Russian forces are sustaining operational momentum and systematically degrading Ukraine’s defensive capacity.
This helps them to gradually erode Ukrainian front-line strength while targeting critical infrastructure, potentially setting conditions for further territorial gains and reducing Ukraine’s ability to mount coordinated counteroperations.