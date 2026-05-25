https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-fsb-thwarts-attack-on-arrhenius-gas-carrier-that-arrived-from-belgium-1124184461.html

Russia's FSB Thwarts Attack on Arrhenius Gas Carrier That Arrived From Belgium

Russia's FSB Thwarts Attack on Arrhenius Gas Carrier That Arrived From Belgium

Sputnik International

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that it had prevented a terrorist attack on the Arrhenius gas carrier, which arrived from Belgium at the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region for loading and onward to Turkey.

2026-05-25T09:51+0000

2026-05-25T09:51+0000

2026-05-25T09:51+0000

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"The Russian Federal Security Service, together with the Investigative Committee, the Ministry of Defense and the Russian National Guard, prevented a terrorist act on the Arrhenius gas carrier, which arrived from the Belgian port of Antwerp at the port of Ust-Luga in ... the Leningrad Region for loading and onward to the Turkish port of Samsun," the FSB said in a statement. As a result of a survey using an underwater drone by specialists of the interdepartmental explosive group, it was established that explosive devices manufactured according to the type of marine magnetic mines, presumably in one of the NATO countries, had been attached to the vessel's body, the statement read, adding that the mass of the plastic explosive in each device was about seven kilograms (15.4 pounds).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/russias-fsb-foils-major-ukrainian-plotted-terrorist-attack-in-belgorod-region-1124175486.html

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