https://sputnikglobe.com/20260523/russias-fsb-foils-major-ukrainian-plotted-terrorist-attack-in-belgorod-region-1124175486.html
Russia's FSB Foils Major Ukrainian-Plotted Terrorist Attack in Belgorod Region
Russia's FSB Foils Major Ukrainian-Plotted Terrorist Attack in Belgorod Region
Sputnik International
A major terrorist attack was prevented in Russia's Belgorod Region, which was supposed to be committed by a local resident who had been fraudulently recruited by the special services of Ukraine under the pretext of helping Russian law enforcement officers, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday.
2026-05-23T07:43+0000
2026-05-23T07:43+0000
2026-05-23T07:43+0000
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"The Federal Security Service of Russia has suppressed an attempt to commit a terrorist act in the Belgorod Region with the participation of a local woman recruited by the Ukrainian special services," the statement read. The woman was persuaded by phone scammers to transfer a large sum of money to a so-called "safe account," according to the FSB. She was later contacted by people posing as Russian law enforcement officers, who convinced her to take part in an operation to detain the alleged criminals under the pretext of recovering the stolen funds. A search is underway for the organizers of the attack and their accomplices, the FSB added. The woman, whom the special services of Ukraine wanted to use to commit the attack, showed vigilance and contacted the local security authorities, which helped prevent the crime, it said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260429/fsb-foils-attack-on-gas-electricity-supply-objects-in-crimea-1124059325.html
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russian federal security service (fsb), russia, ukraine, belgorod region, federal security service, terror, terror attack, terrorist, terrorist attack, terrorist group
Russia's FSB Foils Major Ukrainian-Plotted Terrorist Attack in Belgorod Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A major terrorist attack was prevented in Russia's Belgorod Region, which was supposed to be committed by a local resident who had been fraudulently recruited by the special services of Ukraine under the pretext of helping Russian law enforcement officers, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday.
"The Federal Security Service of Russia has suppressed an attempt to commit a terrorist act in the Belgorod Region with the participation of a local woman recruited by the Ukrainian special services," the statement read.
The woman was persuaded by phone scammers to transfer a large sum of money to a so-called "safe account," according to the FSB. She was later contacted by people posing as Russian law enforcement officers, who convinced her to take part in an operation to detain the alleged criminals under the pretext of recovering the stolen funds.
"According to the handler's plan, the victim had to remove an explosive device from the cache, deliver it to a public place and activate it. An explosion would inevitably lead to her death and significant civilian casualties," the FSB said.
A search is underway for the organizers of the attack and their accomplices, the FSB added. The woman, whom the special services of Ukraine wanted to use to commit the attack, showed vigilance and contacted the local security authorities, which helped prevent the crime, it said.