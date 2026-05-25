https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-retaliatory-strike-delivers-convincing-message-to-ukraine-and-its-nato-backers--expert-1124186440.html
Russia’s Retaliatory Strike Delivers ‘Convincing Message’ to Ukraine and Its NATO Backers – Expert
Russia’s Retaliatory Strike Delivers ‘Convincing Message’ to Ukraine and Its NATO Backers – Expert
Sputnik International
Russia’s strike in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attack on Starobelsk that killed 21 students shatters the illusion that the regime still controls its airspace, military expert Alexander Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
2026-05-25T14:47+0000
2026-05-25T14:47+0000
2026-05-25T14:47+0000
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russia
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Russia deployed the nuclear-capable Oreshnik, Kinzhal and Zircon missiles, as well as the Iskander systems, the analyst notes. As for Oreshnik, it is “an unstoppable offensive weapon in Russia’s arsenal.”Russia acts with restraint, avoiding strikes on key political and civilian infrastructure in Kiev despite possessing the capability to “flatten Ukraine with every type of weapon within days,” the expert says.Russia’s measured approach - gradually bleeding white Ukraine’s resources – offers the regime “a chance to come to its senses.”The broader message to NATO is that if it keeps pushing Russia to the limit, it could “unleash a weapon no air defense or missile shield would be able to stop.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russia-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-using-oreshnik-iskander-and-kinzhal-missiles---mod-1124179826.html
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russia, ukraine, alexander mikhailov, nato
russia, ukraine, alexander mikhailov, nato
Russia’s Retaliatory Strike Delivers ‘Convincing Message’ to Ukraine and Its NATO Backers – Expert
Russia’s strike in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attack on Starobelsk that killed 21 students shatters the illusion that the regime still controls its airspace, military expert Alexander Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
Russia deployed the nuclear-capable Oreshnik, Kinzhal and Zircon missiles, as well as the Iskander systems, the analyst notes.
“In practice, only Patriot systems can reliably intercept the Iskander — and Ukraine has very few of those left.”
As for Oreshnik, it is “an unstoppable offensive weapon in Russia’s arsenal.”
Russia acts with restraint, avoiding strikes on key political and civilian infrastructure in Kiev despite possessing the capability to “flatten Ukraine with every type of weapon within days,” the expert says.
Russia’s measured approach - gradually bleeding white Ukraine’s resources – offers the regime “a chance to come to its senses.”
The broader message to NATO is that if it keeps pushing Russia to the limit, it could “unleash a weapon no air defense or missile shield would be able to stop.”
“I think the message has been delivered clearly enough," Mikhailov