https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-retaliatory-strike-delivers-convincing-message-to-ukraine-and-its-nato-backers--expert-1124186440.html

Russia’s Retaliatory Strike Delivers ‘Convincing Message’ to Ukraine and Its NATO Backers – Expert

Russia’s Retaliatory Strike Delivers ‘Convincing Message’ to Ukraine and Its NATO Backers – Expert

Sputnik International

Russia’s strike in response to Ukraine’s terrorist attack on Starobelsk that killed 21 students shatters the illusion that the regime still controls its airspace, military expert Alexander Mikhailov tells Sputnik.

2026-05-25T14:47+0000

2026-05-25T14:47+0000

2026-05-25T14:47+0000

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russia

ukraine

alexander mikhailov

nato

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Russia deployed the nuclear-capable Oreshnik, Kinzhal and Zircon missiles, as well as the Iskander systems, the analyst notes. As for Oreshnik, it is “an unstoppable offensive weapon in Russia’s arsenal.”Russia acts with restraint, avoiding strikes on key political and civilian infrastructure in Kiev despite possessing the capability to “flatten Ukraine with every type of weapon within days,” the expert says.Russia’s measured approach - gradually bleeding white Ukraine’s resources – offers the regime “a chance to come to its senses.”The broader message to NATO is that if it keeps pushing Russia to the limit, it could “unleash a weapon no air defense or missile shield would be able to stop.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/russia-launches-retaliatory-strike-on-ukraine-using-oreshnik-iskander-and-kinzhal-missiles---mod-1124179826.html

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russia, ukraine, alexander mikhailov, nato