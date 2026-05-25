https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/us-iran-deal-still-not-finalized--reports-1124183174.html

US-Iran Deal Still Not Finalized — Reports

US-Iran Deal Still Not Finalized — Reports

Sputnik International

The US and Iran are still negotiating key terms of a possible agreement, with American media reporting that a final memorandum could take several more days.

2026-05-25T04:45+0000

2026-05-25T04:45+0000

2026-05-25T04:45+0000

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The framework under discussion would give negotiators 60 days to work toward a longer-term agreement, with the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program among the central issues.A senior US official said the agreement in principle would see Washington lift its blockade on Iranian shipping in exchange for Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.US President Donald Trump said he had told his representatives “not to rush into a deal,” adding that the blockade would remain in place until an agreement is “reached, certified, and signed.”Specific terms, including sanctions relief and the future of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, reportedly remain under negotiation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/it-will-be-100-irans-fault--rubio-1124182714.html

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