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US-Israel War on Iran
The Israeli and US military launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran on February 28, 2026, over its alleged development of a nuclear program. Iran consistently stated that the program was peaceful in nature. In retaliation to US-Israeli attacks, Iran launched operation True Promise 4.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/us-iran-deal-still-not-finalized--reports-1124183174.html
US-Iran Deal Still Not Finalized — Reports
US-Iran Deal Still Not Finalized — Reports
Sputnik International
The US and Iran are still negotiating key terms of a possible agreement, with American media reporting that a final memorandum could take several more days.
2026-05-25T04:45+0000
2026-05-25T04:45+0000
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The framework under discussion would give negotiators 60 days to work toward a longer-term agreement, with the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program among the central issues.A senior US official said the agreement in principle would see Washington lift its blockade on Iranian shipping in exchange for Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.US President Donald Trump said he had told his representatives “not to rush into a deal,” adding that the blockade would remain in place until an agreement is “reached, certified, and signed.”Specific terms, including sanctions relief and the future of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, reportedly remain under negotiation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/it-will-be-100-irans-fault--rubio-1124182714.html
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US-Iran Deal Still Not Finalized — Reports

04:45 GMT 25.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington
President Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The US and Iran are still negotiating key terms of a possible agreement, with American media reporting that a final memorandum could take several more days.
The framework under discussion would give negotiators 60 days to work toward a longer-term agreement, with the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program among the central issues.

A senior US official said the agreement in principle would see Washington lift its blockade on Iranian shipping in exchange for Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said he had told his representatives “not to rush into a deal,” adding that the blockade would remain in place until an agreement is “reached, certified, and signed.”

Specific terms, including sanctions relief and the future of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, reportedly remain under negotiation.
United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks during a joint press conference with India's Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar following their talks in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 24, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
US-Israel War on Iran
'It Will Be 100% Iran’s Fault' — Rubio
04:39 GMT
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