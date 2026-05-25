US-Iran Deal Still Not Finalized — Reports
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump speaks during the swearing in of Kevin Warsh as Chairman of the Federal Reserve in the East Room of the White House, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Washington
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
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The US and Iran are still negotiating key terms of a possible agreement, with American media reporting that a final memorandum could take several more days.
The framework under discussion would give negotiators 60 days to work toward a longer-term agreement, with the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program among the central issues.
A senior US official said the agreement in principle would see Washington lift its blockade on Iranian shipping in exchange for Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump said he had told his representatives “not to rush into a deal,” adding that the blockade would remain in place until an agreement is “reached, certified, and signed.”
Specific terms, including sanctions relief and the future of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, reportedly remain under negotiation.
A senior US official said the agreement in principle would see Washington lift its blockade on Iranian shipping in exchange for Iran reopening the Strait of Hormuz.
US President Donald Trump said he had told his representatives “not to rush into a deal,” adding that the blockade would remain in place until an agreement is “reached, certified, and signed.”
Specific terms, including sanctions relief and the future of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, reportedly remain under negotiation.