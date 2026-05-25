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Russia Heard No Western Condemnation of Ukraine's Starobelsk Attack
Russia Heard No Western Condemnation of Ukraine's Starobelsk Attack
Sputnik International
Russia has not heard any official statements from the West condemning Kyiv for the tragedy in Starobilsk in the LNR, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2026-05-25T10:36+0000
2026-05-25T10:36+0000
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"We have not seen any actions that could be perceived as condemnation of this barbaric terrorist attack on young people. That is all that can be stated in this context," Peskov said.Peskov also said on Monday that the trip organized by the Russian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry for the media to Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), where the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the college, was important and necessary.The Kremlin noted that a number of Western media outlets decided not to go to Starobelsk, the spokesman added. On EnergyRussia remains a reliable energy supplier for all countries, especially its closest allies, Peskov said.Preferential prices for Russian energy are impossible for European Union members, the spokesman added.On ArmeniaArmenia's accession to the European Union will lead to the loss of favorable terms of cooperation with Russia, Peskov said.The question of choosing the future path of Armenia's economic integration remains open, the official said, adding that Russia continues dialogue with Armenia.Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Armenia remains a full member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) while also developing its relations with Europe, the official said.There are political forces in Armenia that support the Russian vector of development and integration processes with the participation of Russia, the official said, adding that according to Pashinyan, the final decision on the path of economic integration would be made by the people of Armenia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/starobelsk-massacre-will-be-added-to-ukraine-regimes-indictment---russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124180554.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/ukrainian-strike-on-college-in-lugansk-is-monstrous-crime--kremlin-1124171797.html
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Russia Heard No Western Condemnation of Ukraine's Starobelsk Attack

10:36 GMT 25.05.2026
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankConsequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV's attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic
Consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV's attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has not heard any official statements from the West condemning Kiev for the tragedy in Starobilsk in the LPR, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We have not seen any actions that could be perceived as condemnation of this barbaric terrorist attack on young people. That is all that can be stated in this context," Peskov said.
Peskov also said on Monday that the trip organized by the Russian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry for the media to Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), where the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the college, was important and necessary.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, other agencies, the Ministry of Defense... were able to very quickly organize such an important and necessary trip. And... a large number of journalists went there and saw with their own eyes the scale of the tragedy that occurred," Peskov told reporters.
The Kremlin noted that a number of Western media outlets decided not to go to Starobelsk, the spokesman added.
"This doesn't reflect well on them, it doesn't add credibility to the information they produce. And, of course, it doesn't allow them to call themselves objective media outlets in their coverage of what's happening around Ukraine," Peskov said.
Foreign Journalists Come Face to Face With Starobelsk Tragedy - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
'Never Forget, Never Forgive': Starobelsk Slaughter Locked Into Ukraine Indictment – Ombudswoman
Yesterday, 12:11 GMT

On Energy

Russia remains a reliable energy supplier for all countries, especially its closest allies, Peskov said.
"Russia remains a reliable and responsible supplier of energy to all countries, and especially to its closest allies and partners," Peskov told reporters.
Preferential prices for Russian energy are impossible for European Union members, the spokesman added.

On Armenia

Armenia's accession to the European Union will lead to the loss of favorable terms of cooperation with Russia, Peskov said.
"The European Union, of course," Peskov told reporters when asked joining what other organizations or associations could mean losing favorable terms of cooperation with Russia for Armenia.
The question of choosing the future path of Armenia's economic integration remains open, the official said, adding that Russia continues dialogue with Armenia.
"The other day, we heard statements from both [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan and [Armenian] Foreign Minister [Ararat Mirzoyan] that Armenia will not engage in anti-Russian rhetoric. We have heard these statements," Peskov said, commenting on US State Secretary Marco Rubio's visit to Yerevan.
Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Armenia remains a full member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) while also developing its relations with Europe, the official said.
"Absolutely. Armenia and ... [Russia] are in one of the most advanced integration processes — in the EAEU. Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Astana this week, it will be a state visit. And after that, on Friday, the heads of state and government will devote a whole day to the EAEU, and a meeting of the EAEU High Commission will be held," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia and Armenia are friends.
There are political forces in Armenia that support the Russian vector of development and integration processes with the participation of Russia, the official said, adding that according to Pashinyan, the final decision on the path of economic integration would be made by the people of Armenia.
The aftermath of Ukraine's drone attack on a school and a dormitory in the Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukrainian Strike on College in Lugansk People's Republic is Monstrous Crime – Kremlin
22 May, 09:45 GMT
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