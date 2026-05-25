https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russia-heard-no-western-condemnation-of-ukraines-starobelsk-attack-1124184611.html

Russia Heard No Western Condemnation of Ukraine's Starobelsk Attack

Russia Heard No Western Condemnation of Ukraine's Starobelsk Attack

Sputnik International

Russia has not heard any official statements from the West condemning Kyiv for the tragedy in Starobilsk in the LNR, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-05-25T10:36+0000

2026-05-25T10:36+0000

2026-05-25T10:36+0000

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"We have not seen any actions that could be perceived as condemnation of this barbaric terrorist attack on young people. That is all that can be stated in this context," Peskov said.Peskov also said on Monday that the trip organized by the Russian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry for the media to Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), where the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the college, was important and necessary.The Kremlin noted that a number of Western media outlets decided not to go to Starobelsk, the spokesman added. On EnergyRussia remains a reliable energy supplier for all countries, especially its closest allies, Peskov said.Preferential prices for Russian energy are impossible for European Union members, the spokesman added.On ArmeniaArmenia's accession to the European Union will lead to the loss of favorable terms of cooperation with Russia, Peskov said.The question of choosing the future path of Armenia's economic integration remains open, the official said, adding that Russia continues dialogue with Armenia.Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Armenia remains a full member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) while also developing its relations with Europe, the official said.There are political forces in Armenia that support the Russian vector of development and integration processes with the participation of Russia, the official said, adding that according to Pashinyan, the final decision on the path of economic integration would be made by the people of Armenia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260524/starobelsk-massacre-will-be-added-to-ukraine-regimes-indictment---russian-human-rights-commissioner-1124180554.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260522/ukrainian-strike-on-college-in-lugansk-is-monstrous-crime--kremlin-1124171797.html

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