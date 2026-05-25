Russia Heard No Western Condemnation of Ukraine's Starobelsk Attack
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankConsequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' UAV's attack in Starobelsk, Lugansk People's Republic
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov/
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has not heard any official statements from the West condemning Kiev for the tragedy in Starobilsk in the LPR, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"We have not seen any actions that could be perceived as condemnation of this barbaric terrorist attack on young people. That is all that can be stated in this context," Peskov said.
Peskov also said on Monday that the trip organized by the Russian Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry for the media to Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), where the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked the college, was important and necessary.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, other agencies, the Ministry of Defense... were able to very quickly organize such an important and necessary trip. And... a large number of journalists went there and saw with their own eyes the scale of the tragedy that occurred," Peskov told reporters.
The Kremlin noted that a number of Western media outlets decided not to go to Starobelsk, the spokesman added.
"This doesn't reflect well on them, it doesn't add credibility to the information they produce. And, of course, it doesn't allow them to call themselves objective media outlets in their coverage of what's happening around Ukraine," Peskov said.
On Energy
Russia remains a reliable energy supplier for all countries, especially its closest allies, Peskov said.
"Russia remains a reliable and responsible supplier of energy to all countries, and especially to its closest allies and partners," Peskov told reporters.
Preferential prices for Russian energy are impossible for European Union members, the spokesman added.
On Armenia
Armenia's accession to the European Union will lead to the loss of favorable terms of cooperation with Russia, Peskov said.
"The European Union, of course," Peskov told reporters when asked joining what other organizations or associations could mean losing favorable terms of cooperation with Russia for Armenia.
The question of choosing the future path of Armenia's economic integration remains open, the official said, adding that Russia continues dialogue with Armenia.
"The other day, we heard statements from both [Armenian Prime Minister Nikol] Pashinyan and [Armenian] Foreign Minister [Ararat Mirzoyan] that Armenia will not engage in anti-Russian rhetoric. We have heard these statements," Peskov said, commenting on US State Secretary Marco Rubio's visit to Yerevan.
Pashinyan told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Armenia remains a full member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) while also developing its relations with Europe, the official said.
"Absolutely. Armenia and ... [Russia] are in one of the most advanced integration processes — in the EAEU. Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Astana this week, it will be a state visit. And after that, on Friday, the heads of state and government will devote a whole day to the EAEU, and a meeting of the EAEU High Commission will be held," Peskov told reporters when asked whether Russia and Armenia are friends.
There are political forces in Armenia that support the Russian vector of development and integration processes with the participation of Russia, the official said, adding that according to Pashinyan, the final decision on the path of economic integration would be made by the people of Armenia.