https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/brazil-to-explore-new-developments-in-russian-defense-industry-at-security-forum--colonel-1124192047.html
Brazil to Explore New Developments in Russian Defense Industry at Security Forum- Colonel
Brazil to Explore New Developments in Russian Defense Industry at Security Forum- Colonel
Sputnik International
Brazil would like to examine the latest innovations from the Russian defense industry during the International Security Forum, a member of the Brazilian delegation, Colonel Carlos Gustavo Monteiro Goncalves, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
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2026-05-26T15:58+0000
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"We were invited to participate in this event. It is a wonderful opportunity to exchange views on international security issues. Of course, it is a way to learn as much as possible about security products, including Russian ones," the colonel said. The first International Security Forum is taking place from May 26-29 under the auspices of the Russian Federation Security Council in the Moscow Region.
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Brazil to Explore New Developments in Russian Defense Industry at Security Forum- Colonel
15:58 GMT 26.05.2026 (Updated: 15:59 GMT 26.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Brazil would like to examine the latest innovations from the Russian defense industry during the International Security Forum, a member of the Brazilian delegation, Colonel Carlos Gustavo Monteiro Goncalves, told Sputnik on Tuesday.
"We were invited to participate in this event. It is a wonderful opportunity to exchange views on international security issues. Of course, it is a way to learn as much as possible about security products, including Russian ones," the colonel said.
The first International Security Forum is taking place from May 26-29 under the auspices of the Russian Federation Security Council in the Moscow Region.