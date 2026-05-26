https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/brazil-to-explore-new-developments-in-russian-defense-industry-at-security-forum--colonel-1124192047.html

Brazil to Explore New Developments in Russian Defense Industry at Security Forum- Colonel

Brazil to Explore New Developments in Russian Defense Industry at Security Forum- Colonel

Sputnik International

Brazil would like to examine the latest innovations from the Russian defense industry during the International Security Forum, a member of the Brazilian delegation, Colonel Carlos Gustavo Monteiro Goncalves, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

2026-05-26T15:58+0000

2026-05-26T15:58+0000

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"We were invited to participate in this event. It is a wonderful opportunity to exchange views on international security issues. Of course, it is a way to learn as much as possible about security products, including Russian ones," the colonel said. The first International Security Forum is taking place from May 26-29 under the auspices of the Russian Federation Security Council in the Moscow Region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/russian-aviation-units-practice-equipping-kinzhal-missiles-with-special-warheads-1124165336.html

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