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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/russian-aviation-units-practice-equipping-kinzhal-missiles-with-special-warheads-1124165336.html
Russian Aviation Units Practice Equipping Kinzhal Missiles With Special Warheads
Russian Aviation Units Practice Equipping Kinzhal Missiles With Special Warheads
Sputnik International
Aviation units of the Russian aerospace forces, as part of the nuclear forces exercise, are practicing equipping Kinzhal missiles with special warheads and flying into patrol areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
2026-05-21T08:57+0000
2026-05-21T08:57+0000
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Russia is holding exercises on the preparation and use of nuclear forces in the face of the threat of aggression from May 19-21. The strategic missile forces, the Northern and Pacific fleets, the long-range aviation, and the Central Military District have practiced missile launch readiness during the exercises of the nuclear forces, the statement read. "Nuclear submarines with ballistic missiles have entered the areas of naval ranges for combat service," the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/iskander-m-missiles-with-special-warheads-deployed-in-belarus-drills-1124164643.html
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Russian Aviation Units Practice Equipping Kinzhal Missiles With Special Warheads

08:57 GMT 21.05.2026
© Sputnik / Alexey Kudenko / Go to the mediabankThe MiG-31 interceptor fighter with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system
The MiG-31 interceptor fighter with the Kinzhal hypersonic missile system - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
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MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Aviation units of the Russian aerospace forces, as part of the nuclear forces exercise, are practicing equipping Kinzhal missiles with special warheads and flying into patrol areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
Russia is holding exercises on the preparation and use of nuclear forces in the face of the threat of aggression from May 19-21.

"The personnel of the aerospace forces aviation units involved in the exercise are practicing equipping with special combat units of the Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles, and flying to designated patrol areas," the ministry said in a statement.

The strategic missile forces, the Northern and Pacific fleets, the long-range aviation, and the Central Military District have practiced missile launch readiness during the exercises of the nuclear forces, the statement read.
"Nuclear submarines with ballistic missiles have entered the areas of naval ranges for combat service," the statement added.
Servicemen of the Russian Southern Military District participate in military drills on the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
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