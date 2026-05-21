https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/russian-aviation-units-practice-equipping-kinzhal-missiles-with-special-warheads-1124165336.html

Russian Aviation Units Practice Equipping Kinzhal Missiles With Special Warheads

Russian Aviation Units Practice Equipping Kinzhal Missiles With Special Warheads

Sputnik International

Aviation units of the Russian aerospace forces, as part of the nuclear forces exercise, are practicing equipping Kinzhal missiles with special warheads and flying into patrol areas, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

2026-05-21T08:57+0000

2026-05-21T08:57+0000

2026-05-21T08:57+0000

military

russia

russian defense ministry

central military district

kinzhal missile system

nuclear

nuclear weapons

strategic nuclear forces

nuclear forces

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Russia is holding exercises on the preparation and use of nuclear forces in the face of the threat of aggression from May 19-21. The strategic missile forces, the Northern and Pacific fleets, the long-range aviation, and the Central Military District have practiced missile launch readiness during the exercises of the nuclear forces, the statement read. "Nuclear submarines with ballistic missiles have entered the areas of naval ranges for combat service," the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/iskander-m-missiles-with-special-warheads-deployed-in-belarus-drills-1124164643.html

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russia, russian defense ministry, central military district, kinzhal missile system, nuclear, nuclear weapons, strategic nuclear forces, nuclear forces