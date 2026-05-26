https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/germany-launched-unprecedented-war-preparations---expert-1124188469.html

Germany Embarked on Unprecedented Military Buildup - Expert

Germany Embarked on Unprecedented Military Buildup - Expert

Sputnik International

Germany is carrying out total militarization at all levels and on a scale unprecedented in the country's history, Reiner Braun, an expert and former co-chair of the International Peace Bureau (IPB), told RIA Novosti.

2026-05-26T08:05+0000

2026-05-26T08:05+0000

2026-05-26T08:34+0000

analysis

germany

russia

international peace bureau (ipb)

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"We are witnessing the total militarization of the country. This isn't just a crazy arms buildup in terms of spending money. We are seeing the militarization of absolutely every aspect of society: from healthcare and civil defense to schools and environmental programs. We have reached a completely new level of war preparation. What is happening now is on a scale never before seen in the history of Germany," Braun stated. According to Braun, part of German society opposes militarization. Polls show that approximately 35% of the population is critical of the current military policy. The expert noted that fear of Russia was a powerful tool in contemporary German politics that should not be underestimated. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius earlier presented Germany's first-ever independent military strategy and armed forces development plan, under which Germany plans to deploy the most powerful conventional army in Europe by 2039. The new strategy officially identifies Russia as the main threat to Germany's security and the entire Euro-Atlantic area.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/germany-changes-wwii-story-to-cast-russia-as-enemy-and-justify-re-armament-1124168609.html

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