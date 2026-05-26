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Germany Embarked on Unprecedented Military Buildup - Expert
Germany Embarked on Unprecedented Military Buildup - Expert
Sputnik International
Germany is carrying out total militarization at all levels and on a scale unprecedented in the country's history, Reiner Braun, an expert and former co-chair of the International Peace Bureau (IPB), told RIA Novosti.
2026-05-26T08:05+0000
2026-05-26T08:05+0000
2026-05-26T08:34+0000
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"We are witnessing the total militarization of the country. This isn't just a crazy arms buildup in terms of spending money. We are seeing the militarization of absolutely every aspect of society: from healthcare and civil defense to schools and environmental programs. We have reached a completely new level of war preparation. What is happening now is on a scale never before seen in the history of Germany," Braun stated. According to Braun, part of German society opposes militarization. Polls show that approximately 35% of the population is critical of the current military policy. The expert noted that fear of Russia was a powerful tool in contemporary German politics that should not be underestimated. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius earlier presented Germany's first-ever independent military strategy and armed forces development plan, under which Germany plans to deploy the most powerful conventional army in Europe by 2039. The new strategy officially identifies Russia as the main threat to Germany's security and the entire Euro-Atlantic area.
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Germany Embarked on Unprecedented Military Buildup - Expert
08:05 GMT 26.05.2026 (Updated: 08:34 GMT 26.05.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany is carrying out total militarization at all levels and on a scale unprecedented in the country's history, Reiner Braun, an expert and former co-chair of the International Peace Bureau (IPB), told RIA Novosti.
"We are witnessing the total militarization of the country. This isn't just a crazy arms buildup in terms of spending money. We are seeing the militarization of absolutely every aspect of society: from healthcare and civil defense to schools and environmental programs. We have reached a completely new level of war preparation. What is happening now is on a scale never before seen in the history of Germany," Braun stated.
According to Braun, part of German society opposes militarization. Polls show that approximately 35% of the population is critical of the current military policy.
"Nevertheless, we must objectively assess reality and acknowledge that the concept of 'war preparedness' and the associated construction of an enemy image in Russia have taken root in German society and enjoy a certain level of support," he added.
The expert noted that fear of Russia was a powerful tool in contemporary German politics that should not be underestimated.
"This fear clouds reason, creates mental chaos, distracts people from many other pressing issues, and, what's more, it is built entirely on lies," Braun added.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius earlier presented Germany's first-ever independent military strategy and armed forces development plan, under which Germany plans to deploy the most powerful conventional army in Europe by 2039. The new strategy officially identifies Russia as the main threat to Germany's security and the entire Euro-Atlantic area.