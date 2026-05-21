https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/germany-changes-wwii-story-to-cast-russia-as-enemy-and-justify-re-armament-1124168609.html

Germany Changes WWII Story to Cast Russia as Enemy and Justify Re-Armament

Germany Changes WWII Story to Cast Russia as Enemy and Justify Re-Armament

Sputnik International

Germany wants to re-arm and seize more territory while re-writing the histiory of the Second World War, former German Army officer Florian Pfaff tells Sputnik.

2026-05-21T18:07+0000

2026-05-21T18:07+0000

2026-05-21T18:38+0000

analysis

russia

germany

nato

ukraine

angela merkel

friedrich merz

ww2

europe

us

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"After World War II, its intention was to become friends" with the Soviet Union Pfaff says. But "now they need an enemy, and Russia is the victim." Last month, Germany unveiled its Responsibility for Europe military doctrine, naming Russia as the country’s main security threat. The plan calls for expanding the armed forces to 460,000 troops and aims to make Germany into western Europe’s strongest conventional military power by 2039. While German politicians insist re-armament is a response to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, "it's exactly the other way around," the pundit says. The West has always known that NATO eastward expansion is "the reddest of all red lines" for Russia, Pfaff warned. The US and its NATO allies deliberately provoked Russia into military action in Ukraine to justify further militarization, he said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/germany-at-the-crossroads-revanchism-versus-diplomacy-1124168398.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

russia, germany, nato, ukraine, angela merkel, friedrich merz, ww2, europe, us