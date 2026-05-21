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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260521/germany-changes-wwii-story-to-cast-russia-as-enemy-and-justify-re-armament-1124168609.html
Germany Changes WWII Story to Cast Russia as Enemy and Justify Re-Armament
Germany Changes WWII Story to Cast Russia as Enemy and Justify Re-Armament
Sputnik International
Germany wants to re-arm and seize more territory while re-writing the histiory of the Second World War, former German Army officer Florian Pfaff tells Sputnik.
2026-05-21T18:07+0000
2026-05-21T18:38+0000
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"After World War II, its intention was to become friends" with the Soviet Union Pfaff says. But "now they need an enemy, and Russia is the victim." Last month, Germany unveiled its Responsibility for Europe military doctrine, naming Russia as the country’s main security threat. The plan calls for expanding the armed forces to 460,000 troops and aims to make Germany into western Europe’s strongest conventional military power by 2039. While German politicians insist re-armament is a response to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, "it's exactly the other way around," the pundit says. The West has always known that NATO eastward expansion is "the reddest of all red lines" for Russia, Pfaff warned. The US and its NATO allies deliberately provoked Russia into military action in Ukraine to justify further militarization, he said.
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Germany Changes WWII Story to Cast Russia as Enemy and Justify Re-Armament

18:07 GMT 21.05.2026 (Updated: 18:38 GMT 21.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Mindaugas KulbisGerman soldiers at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. '
German soldiers at a training range in Pabrade, north of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. ' - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.05.2026
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Germany wants to re-arm and seize more territory while re-writing the history of the Second World War, former German Army officer Florian Pfaff tells Sputnik.
"After World War II, its intention was to become friends" with the Soviet Union Pfaff says. But "now they need an enemy, and Russia is the victim."
Last month, Germany unveiled its Responsibility for Europe military doctrine, naming Russia as the country’s main security threat.
The plan calls for expanding the armed forces to 460,000 troops and aims to make Germany into western Europe’s strongest conventional military power by 2039.
While German politicians insist re-armament is a response to the Russian military operation in Ukraine, "it's exactly the other way around," the pundit says.
"The war was intended, and the reason for that is that they want to enlarge their power and strengthen their military," Pfaff says. Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel said “we didn't want to have peace," he recalled. "We made Minsk 2 only to gain time to arm Ukraine."
The West has always known that NATO eastward expansion is "the reddest of all red lines" for Russia, Pfaff warned.
The US and its NATO allies deliberately provoked Russia into military action in Ukraine to justify further militarization, he said.
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