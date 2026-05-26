https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/iranian-president-says-ready-to-finalize-efforts-toward-ending-conflict-in-middle-east-1124193185.html

Iranian President Says Ready to Finalize Efforts Toward Ending Conflict in Middle East

Iranian President Says Ready to Finalize Efforts Toward Ending Conflict in Middle East

Sputnik International

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday told Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that Tehran is ready to complete work to end the conflict and tensions in the Middle East.

2026-05-26T18:46+0000

2026-05-26T18:46+0000

2026-05-26T18:46+0000

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"The president of Iran thanked the government of Qatar for its support and continuous constructive efforts on the peace track, stating Iran’s readiness to move toward ‘dignified frameworks’ for ending the war and current regional tensions," the Iranian presidential office said in a statement. Amid the ongoing conflict with the United States, Pezeshkian said that "the time has come for the other side to show will." Earlier in the week, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, who led an Iranian delegation engaged in dialogue with the United States on ending the conflict, payed a visit to Qatar. The main topic of talks in Qatar reportedly was the unfreezing of Iranian assets by Washington. The Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, that Iran’s 14-point settlement proposal includes a demand for the United States to unfreeze $24 billion in Iranian overseas assets, with half to be released in the first stage and the rest later.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/us-iran-deal-still-not-finalized--reports-1124183174.html

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