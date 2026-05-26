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Iranian President Says Ready to Finalize Efforts Toward Ending Conflict in Middle East
Iranian President Says Ready to Finalize Efforts Toward Ending Conflict in Middle East
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday told Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that Tehran is ready to complete work to end the conflict and tensions in the Middle East.
2026-05-26T18:46+0000
2026-05-26T18:46+0000
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"The president of Iran thanked the government of Qatar for its support and continuous constructive efforts on the peace track, stating Iran’s readiness to move toward ‘dignified frameworks’ for ending the war and current regional tensions," the Iranian presidential office said in a statement. Amid the ongoing conflict with the United States, Pezeshkian said that "the time has come for the other side to show will." Earlier in the week, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, who led an Iranian delegation engaged in dialogue with the United States on ending the conflict, payed a visit to Qatar. The main topic of talks in Qatar reportedly was the unfreezing of Iranian assets by Washington. The Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, that Iran’s 14-point settlement proposal includes a demand for the United States to unfreeze $24 billion in Iranian overseas assets, with half to be released in the first stage and the rest later.
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Iranian President Says Ready to Finalize Efforts Toward Ending Conflict in Middle East

18:46 GMT 26.05.2026
© AP Photo / Ahmed JalilIranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
© AP Photo / Ahmed Jalil
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday told Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani that Tehran is ready to complete work to end the conflict and tensions in the Middle East.
"The president of Iran thanked the government of Qatar for its support and continuous constructive efforts on the peace track, stating Iran’s readiness to move toward ‘dignified frameworks’ for ending the war and current regional tensions," the Iranian presidential office said in a statement.
Amid the ongoing conflict with the United States, Pezeshkian said that "the time has come for the other side to show will."
"Serious efforts are being made, including at the expert level, to finalize documents and texts in order to prepare a clear path toward stability," the president said.
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Earlier in the week, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf, who led an Iranian delegation engaged in dialogue with the United States on ending the conflict, payed a visit to Qatar. The main topic of talks in Qatar reportedly was the unfreezing of Iranian assets by Washington.
The Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source close to the Iranian negotiating team, that Iran’s 14-point settlement proposal includes a demand for the United States to unfreeze $24 billion in Iranian overseas assets, with half to be released in the first stage and the rest later.
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