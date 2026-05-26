https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/irgc-accuses-us-of-violating-iranian-airspace-warns-of-retaliation-1124189059.html

IRGC Accuses US of Violating Iranian Airspace, Warns of Retaliation

IRGC Accuses US of Violating Iranian Airspace, Warns of Retaliation

Sputnik International

The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accused the United States on Tuesday of invading the country's airspace, adding that Tehran reserves the right to retaliate.

2026-05-26T09:26+0000

2026-05-26T09:26+0000

2026-05-26T09:26+0000

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"The American army, in continuation of its adventurous actions in the area, has invaded Iran's airspace in the Persian Gulf region," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency, adding that "the IRGC warns and considers it a legitimate right to take retaliatory measures against any violation of the truce by the US army." The IRGC said that it had deployed air defense systems and shot down an MQ-9 UAV, as well as forced an F-35 aircraft and an RQ-4 drone to leave Iranian space.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/israel-intensifies-strikes-on-lebanon-as-evacuations-grow-in-beirut-suburbs--reports-1124187567.html

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