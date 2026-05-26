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IRGC Accuses US of Violating Iranian Airspace, Warns of Retaliation
IRGC Accuses US of Violating Iranian Airspace, Warns of Retaliation
Sputnik International
The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accused the United States on Tuesday of invading the country's airspace, adding that Tehran reserves the right to retaliate.
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"The American army, in continuation of its adventurous actions in the area, has invaded Iran's airspace in the Persian Gulf region," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency, adding that "the IRGC warns and considers it a legitimate right to take retaliatory measures against any violation of the truce by the US army." The IRGC said that it had deployed air defense systems and shot down an MQ-9 UAV, as well as forced an F-35 aircraft and an RQ-4 drone to leave Iranian space.
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IRGC Accuses US of Violating Iranian Airspace, Warns of Retaliation

09:26 GMT 26.05.2026
© AP Photo / Tsafrir AbayovAn Israeli air force F-35 war plane. File photo
An Israeli air force F-35 war plane. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
© AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
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TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) accused the United States on Tuesday of invading the country's airspace, adding that Tehran reserves the right to retaliate.
"The American army, in continuation of its adventurous actions in the area, has invaded Iran's airspace in the Persian Gulf region," the IRGC said in a statement, as quoted by the Fars news agency, adding that "the IRGC warns and considers it a legitimate right to take retaliatory measures against any violation of the truce by the US army."
The IRGC said that it had deployed air defense systems and shot down an MQ-9 UAV, as well as forced an F-35 aircraft and an RQ-4 drone to leave Iranian space.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
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