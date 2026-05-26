https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/israel-intensifies-strikes-on-lebanon-as-evacuations-grow-in-beirut-suburbs--reports-1124187567.html

Israel Intensifies Strikes on Lebanon as Evacuations Grow in Beirut Suburbs — Reports

Israel Intensifies Strikes on Lebanon as Evacuations Grow in Beirut Suburbs — Reports

Sputnik International

“We are not slowing down — quite the opposite, I have ordered an acceleration,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, according to L’Orient Today.

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“We will intensify the strikes, increase their force, and we will crush Hezbollah,” Netanyahu added.The IDF said it will tighten defensive guidelines in the Confrontation Line area and several northern communities from Tuesday morning through the evening, limiting gatherings to 50 people outdoors and 200 indoors.At least five Israeli strikes on Mashghara in West Bekaa were reported, as well as precautionary measures and temporary evacuations in Beirut’s southern suburbs.Circulating footage reportedly shows evacuations continuing in Beirut.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260418/israel-launches-strikes-on-lebanon-after-ceasefire-takes-effect-1124009296.html

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benjamin netanyahu, beirut, israel, lebanon, hezbollah, israel defense forces (idf), civilian casualties, civilian deaths, iran-israel row, iran