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https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/israel-intensifies-strikes-on-lebanon-as-evacuations-grow-in-beirut-suburbs--reports-1124187567.html
Israel Intensifies Strikes on Lebanon as Evacuations Grow in Beirut Suburbs — Reports
Israel Intensifies Strikes on Lebanon as Evacuations Grow in Beirut Suburbs — Reports
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“We are not slowing down — quite the opposite, I have ordered an acceleration,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, according to L’Orient Today.
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“We will intensify the strikes, increase their force, and we will crush Hezbollah,” Netanyahu added.The IDF said it will tighten defensive guidelines in the Confrontation Line area and several northern communities from Tuesday morning through the evening, limiting gatherings to 50 people outdoors and 200 indoors.At least five Israeli strikes on Mashghara in West Bekaa were reported, as well as precautionary measures and temporary evacuations in Beirut’s southern suburbs.Circulating footage reportedly shows evacuations continuing in Beirut.
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Israel Intensifies Strikes on Lebanon as Evacuations Grow in Beirut Suburbs — Reports

04:25 GMT 26.05.2026 (Updated: 04:26 GMT 26.05.2026)
© AP Photo / Abir SultanIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
© AP Photo / Abir Sultan
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“We are not slowing down — quite the opposite, I have ordered an acceleration,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, according to L’Orient Today.
“We will intensify the strikes, increase their force, and we will crush Hezbollah,” Netanyahu added.
The IDF said it will tighten defensive guidelines in the Confrontation Line area and several northern communities from Tuesday morning through the evening, limiting gatherings to 50 people outdoors and 200 indoors.

At least five Israeli strikes on Mashghara in West Bekaa were reported, as well as precautionary measures and temporary evacuations in Beirut’s southern suburbs.

Circulating footage reportedly shows evacuations continuing in Beirut.
A man stands atop the rubble as smoke rises from a building destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, Saturday, March 14, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.04.2026
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Israel Launches Strikes on Lebanon After Ceasefire Takes Effect
18 April, 14:31 GMT
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