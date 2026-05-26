https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/italy-aims-to-accelerate-return-to-nuclear-energy---prime-minister-1124191385.html

Italy Aims to Accelerate Return to Nuclear Energy - Prime Minister

Italy Aims to Accelerate Return to Nuclear Energy - Prime Minister

Sputnik International

Italy intends to accelerate its return to nuclear energy through safe modular mini-reactors, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.

2026-05-26T15:26+0000

2026-05-26T15:26+0000

2026-05-26T15:26+0000

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"We want to move forward quickly on the path to bringing nuclear energy back to Italy, focusing on the most innovative technologies using safe and environmentally friendly modular mini-reactors... A law on powers will be adopted during the summer, and then the relevant executive decrees will be approved," Meloni said at a conference of the Confindustria industrialists' association. Bringing nuclear energy back to Italy is an achievable goal that could be a turning point for the country's competitiveness, the prime minister said. In February 2025, the Italian Council of Ministers adopted a bill with a legal framework aimed at resuming nuclear energy production. In January 2025, Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said Italy aimed to complete the development of a plan by the end of 2027 that would allow it to use nuclear energy again. Last weekend, Minister without Portfolio for Parliamentary Relations Luca Ciriani said a referendum would be necessary for Italy to return to nuclear energy.

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