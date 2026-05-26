https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/italy-aims-to-accelerate-return-to-nuclear-energy---prime-minister-1124191385.html
Italy Aims to Accelerate Return to Nuclear Energy - Prime Minister
Italy Aims to Accelerate Return to Nuclear Energy - Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Italy intends to accelerate its return to nuclear energy through safe modular mini-reactors, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.
2026-05-26T15:26+0000
2026-05-26T15:26+0000
2026-05-26T15:26+0000
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"We want to move forward quickly on the path to bringing nuclear energy back to Italy, focusing on the most innovative technologies using safe and environmentally friendly modular mini-reactors... A law on powers will be adopted during the summer, and then the relevant executive decrees will be approved," Meloni said at a conference of the Confindustria industrialists' association. Bringing nuclear energy back to Italy is an achievable goal that could be a turning point for the country's competitiveness, the prime minister said. In February 2025, the Italian Council of Ministers adopted a bill with a legal framework aimed at resuming nuclear energy production. In January 2025, Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said Italy aimed to complete the development of a plan by the end of 2027 that would allow it to use nuclear energy again. Last weekend, Minister without Portfolio for Parliamentary Relations Luca Ciriani said a referendum would be necessary for Italy to return to nuclear energy.
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Italy Aims to Accelerate Return to Nuclear Energy - Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Italy intends to accelerate its return to nuclear energy through safe modular mini-reactors, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday.
"We want to move forward quickly on the path to bringing nuclear energy back to Italy, focusing on the most innovative technologies using safe and environmentally friendly modular mini-reactors... A law on powers will be adopted during the summer, and then the relevant executive decrees will be approved," Meloni said at a conference of the Confindustria industrialists' association.
Bringing nuclear energy back to Italy is an achievable goal that could be a turning point for the country's competitiveness, the prime minister said.
Nuclear energy development in Italy ceased after the Chernobyl nuclear power plant accident in 1986. Twenty-five years later, Italians voted in a referendum against plans to restore the industry. The current government has returned to this issue.
In February 2025, the Italian Council of Ministers adopted a bill with a legal framework aimed at resuming nuclear energy production. In January 2025, Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said Italy aimed to complete the development of a plan by the end of 2027 that would allow it to use nuclear energy again.
Last weekend, Minister without Portfolio for Parliamentary Relations Luca Ciriani said a referendum would be necessary for Italy to return to nuclear energy.