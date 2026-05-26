https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/nato-practices-scenarios-for-attacking-russia-belarus-union-state-during-drills---shoigu-1124189544.html
NATO Practices Scenarios for Attacking Russia, Belarus Union State During Drills - Shoigu
NATO Practices Scenarios for Attacking Russia, Belarus Union State During Drills - Shoigu
Sputnik International
NATO countries are practicing scenarios for attacks on the Union State of Russia and Belarus during their exercises, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
2026-05-26T11:43+0000
2026-05-26T11:43+0000
2026-05-26T11:43+0000
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Earlier in the day, the official told reporters that more and more new weapons appear, noting that he wishes there were none. The deployment of Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons and Oreshnik missiles in Belarus has significantly increased the deterrence effect on the West, Shoigu also said.
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NATO Practices Scenarios for Attacking Russia, Belarus Union State During Drills - Shoigu
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO countries are practicing scenarios for attacks on the Union State of Russia and Belarus during their exercises, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the official told reporters that more and more new weapons appear, noting that he wishes there were none.
"During numerous military exercises, and according to your information, there are almost seven of them taking place at the same time, the NATO armed forces are practicing scenarios for attacking the Union State," Shoigu said at a meeting with Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich.
The deployment of Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons and Oreshnik missiles in Belarus has significantly increased the deterrence effect on the West, Shoigu also said.
"According to military experts, the deployment of Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons and the Oreshnik missile system on the territory of Belarus ... significantly increased the deterrent effect [on the West]," Shoigu said at a meeting with Belarusian Security Council State Secretary Alexander Volfovich.