https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/nato-practices-scenarios-for-attacking-russia-belarus-union-state-during-drills---shoigu-1124189544.html

NATO Practices Scenarios for Attacking Russia, Belarus Union State During Drills - Shoigu

NATO Practices Scenarios for Attacking Russia, Belarus Union State During Drills - Shoigu

Sputnik International

NATO countries are practicing scenarios for attacks on the Union State of Russia and Belarus during their exercises, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

2026-05-26T11:43+0000

2026-05-26T11:43+0000

2026-05-26T11:43+0000

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Earlier in the day, the official told reporters that more and more new weapons appear, noting that he wishes there were none. The deployment of Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons and Oreshnik missiles in Belarus has significantly increased the deterrence effect on the West, Shoigu also said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russias-retaliatory-strike-delivers-convincing-message-to-ukraine-and-its-nato-backers--expert-1124186440.html

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