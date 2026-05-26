https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/quad-to-launch-maritime-surveillance-initiative-in-indo-pacific---rubio-1124188301.html

QUAD to Launch Maritime Surveillance Initiative in Indo-Pacific - Rubio

QUAD to Launch Maritime Surveillance Initiative in Indo-Pacific - Rubio

Sputnik International

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), which includes the United States, Japan, Australia and India, intend to launch a maritime surveillance initiative in the Indo-Pacific region, which will expand information sharing among the members of the group, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Tuesday.

2026-05-26T08:01+0000

2026-05-26T08:01+0000

2026-05-26T08:01+0000

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"The first is the launch of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Corporation Initiative, which is going to leverage each of our country’s maritime surveillance capabilities in the Indo-Pacific to enhance information sharing," Rubio said following the QUAD foreign ministers’ meetings.The secretary of state also said that the partners would work together in the areas of technology, governance, and policy, as well as market analysis, and will conduct joint emergency response exercises. The countries also agreed to collaborate on the development of port infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region, the secretary of state said. In addition, the alliance intends to launch a maritime surveillance cooperation initiative in the region to enhance information sharing, Rubio said. The QUAD will expand maritime domain awareness as well, which provides regional countries with near-real-time data on commercial shipping, the secretary of state added. Maritime security is of key importance not only for the QUAD countries but also for many other states, as 60% of global maritime trade passes through the Indo-Pacific region, Rubio said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250726/us-military-presence-in-europe-set-for-decline-as-focus-shifts-to-indo-pacific-1122493357.html

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