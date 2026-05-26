QUAD to Launch Maritime Surveillance Initiative in Indo-Pacific - Rubio
© AP Photo / Julien de RosaUS Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025
© AP Photo / Julien de Rosa
Subscribe
WASHINGTON(Sputnik) - The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), which includes the United States, Japan, Australia and India, intend to launch a maritime surveillance initiative in the Indo-Pacific region, which will expand information sharing among the members of the group, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Tuesday.
"The first is the launch of the Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Corporation Initiative, which is going to leverage each of our country’s maritime surveillance capabilities in the Indo-Pacific to enhance information sharing," Rubio said following the QUAD foreign ministers’ meetings.
The secretary of state also said that the partners would work together in the areas of technology, governance, and policy, as well as market analysis, and will conduct joint emergency response exercises.
"We'll announce the QUAD critical minerals framework, which will guide each of us to leverage economic policy tools and coordinate investment to strengthen critical mineral supply chains, including in mining and processing, and in critical minerals recycling," Rubio added.
The countries also agreed to collaborate on the development of port infrastructure in the Indo-Pacific region, the secretary of state said. In addition, the alliance intends to launch a maritime surveillance cooperation initiative in the region to enhance information sharing, Rubio said.
The QUAD will expand maritime domain awareness as well, which provides regional countries with near-real-time data on commercial shipping, the secretary of state added.
"I also want to thank India for committing to hosting the next iteration of the QUAD at sea mission, which brings together our respective coast guards together in one place on one ship," he said.
The QUAD countries account for about one-third of global GDP and nearly 2 billion people, Rubio said, adding that the alliance should become not merely a forum for periodic discussions of common issues, but a mechanism for practical action.
Maritime security is of key importance not only for the QUAD countries but also for many other states, as 60% of global maritime trade passes through the Indo-Pacific region, Rubio said.
26 July 2025, 09:15 GMT