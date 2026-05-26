https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/russia-bangladesh-sign-largest-fertilizer-supply-contract-ever-1124188813.html
Russia, Bangladesh Sign Largest Fertilizer Supply Contract Ever
Russia, Bangladesh Sign Largest Fertilizer Supply Contract Ever
Sputnik International
Russia and Bangladesh have signed the largest fertilizer supply contract in the history of interstate cooperation: the import of over 500,000 tons of potash fertilizers in the 2026-2027 financial year, the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh said.
2026-05-26T09:22+0000
2026-05-26T09:22+0000
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"The Russian Foreign Trade Association Prodintorg and the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) signed an agreement to import over 500,000 tons of potash fertilizers in the 2026-2027 financial year," the embassy said on social media. Under previous agreements with Prodintorg, BADC has been importing potash fertilizers from Russia for several years. This is the largest contract in the entire history of bilateral interstate cooperation in the fertilizer sector, the diplomatic mission stressed.
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Russia, Bangladesh Sign Largest Fertilizer Supply Contract Ever
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia and Bangladesh have signed the largest fertilizer supply contract in the history of interstate cooperation: the import of over 500,000 tons of potash fertilizers in the 2026-2027 financial year, the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh said.
"The Russian Foreign Trade Association Prodintorg and the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) signed an agreement to import over 500,000 tons of potash fertilizers in the 2026-2027 financial year," the embassy said on social media.
Under previous agreements with Prodintorg, BADC has been importing potash fertilizers from Russia for several years.
This is the largest contract in the entire history of bilateral interstate cooperation in the fertilizer sector, the diplomatic mission stressed.
22 September 2025, 14:34 GMT