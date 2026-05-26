https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/russia-bangladesh-sign-largest-fertilizer-supply-contract-ever-1124188813.html

Russia, Bangladesh Sign Largest Fertilizer Supply Contract Ever

Russia, Bangladesh Sign Largest Fertilizer Supply Contract Ever

Sputnik International

Russia and Bangladesh have signed the largest fertilizer supply contract in the history of interstate cooperation: the import of over 500,000 tons of potash fertilizers in the 2026-2027 financial year, the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh said.

2026-05-26T09:22+0000

2026-05-26T09:22+0000

2026-05-26T09:22+0000

world

russia

bangladesh

trade

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/11/1105544551_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f54e0aef9a97c78ebe14f32d5ff7b6d3.jpg

"The Russian Foreign Trade Association Prodintorg and the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) signed an agreement to import over 500,000 tons of potash fertilizers in the 2026-2027 financial year," the embassy said on social media. Under previous agreements with Prodintorg, BADC has been importing potash fertilizers from Russia for several years. This is the largest contract in the entire history of bilateral interstate cooperation in the fertilizer sector, the diplomatic mission stressed.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/bangladesh-backs-global-superpower-russia--brics-as-key-global-south-alternative---ambassador-1122834830.html

russia

bangladesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, bangladesh, trade