https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/bangladesh-backs-global-superpower-russia--brics-as-key-global-south-alternative---ambassador-1122834830.html

Bangladesh Backs 'Global Superpower' Russia & BRICS as Key Global South Alternative - Ambassador

Bangladesh Backs 'Global Superpower' Russia & BRICS as Key Global South Alternative - Ambassador

Sputnik International

In a wide-ranging interview with Sputnik, His Excellency Nazrul Islam, the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Russia, provides a comprehensive overview of the deep and historically rooted bilateral relationship.

2025-09-22T14:34+0000

2025-09-22T14:34+0000

2025-09-22T14:41+0000

world

russia

bangladesh

brics

soviet union

energy

pakistan

interviews

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/09/16/1122834374_0:0:1921:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cb54f6202e628a8b2c9afc95390b4c28.jpg

The ambassador begins by highlighting the foundational role of the former Soviet Union in Bangladesh's 1971 liberation war, which remains the cornerstone of the current "ideal and perfect" partnership.The discussion delves into the significant economic potential, detailing key areas of cooperation such as Bangladeshi exports of garments, pharmaceuticals, and IT services, and Russian exports of energy, wheat, and military hardware—epitomized by the massive Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.Ambassador Islam also shares Bangladesh's perspective on Russia's global role, expressing strong support for its superpower status and the BRICS alliance, which he views as a vital alternative economic platform for the Global South. He elaborates on Bangladesh's aspiration for full BRICS membership and the bloc's potential to mediate regional misunderstandings.Finally, the conversation turns to regional diplomacy with Pakistan and India, the future of defense cooperation with Russia, and the ambassador's personal appeal to strengthen people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges, tourism, and easier visa processes, recalling the profound influence of Russian literature on his own generation in Bangladesh.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250207/sputnikpro-expands-ties-with-universities-in-bangladesh-1121544726.html

russia

bangladesh

pakistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Interview with Nazrul Islam, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Russia Sputnik International Interview with Nazrul Islam, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Russia 2025-09-22T14:34+0000 true PT28M53S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

global superpower, bangladesh to russia, russia & brics