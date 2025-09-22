https://sputnikglobe.com/20250922/bangladesh-backs-global-superpower-russia--brics-as-key-global-south-alternative---ambassador-1122834830.html
Bangladesh Backs 'Global Superpower' Russia & BRICS as Key Global South Alternative - Ambassador
In a wide-ranging interview with Sputnik, His Excellency Nazrul Islam, the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Russia, provides a comprehensive overview of the deep and historically rooted bilateral relationship.
The ambassador begins by highlighting the foundational role of the former Soviet Union in Bangladesh's 1971 liberation war, which remains the cornerstone of the current "ideal and perfect" partnership.The discussion delves into the significant economic potential, detailing key areas of cooperation such as Bangladeshi exports of garments, pharmaceuticals, and IT services, and Russian exports of energy, wheat, and military hardware—epitomized by the massive Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.Ambassador Islam also shares Bangladesh's perspective on Russia's global role, expressing strong support for its superpower status and the BRICS alliance, which he views as a vital alternative economic platform for the Global South. He elaborates on Bangladesh's aspiration for full BRICS membership and the bloc's potential to mediate regional misunderstandings.Finally, the conversation turns to regional diplomacy with Pakistan and India, the future of defense cooperation with Russia, and the ambassador's personal appeal to strengthen people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges, tourism, and easier visa processes, recalling the profound influence of Russian literature on his own generation in Bangladesh.
14:34 GMT 22.09.2025 (Updated: 14:41 GMT 22.09.2025)
In a wide-ranging interview with Sputnik, His Excellency Nazrul Islam, the Ambassador of Bangladesh to Russia, provides a comprehensive overview of the deep and historically rooted bilateral relationship.
The ambassador begins by highlighting the foundational role of the former Soviet Union in Bangladesh's 1971 liberation war, which remains the cornerstone of the current "ideal and perfect" partnership.
The discussion delves into the significant economic potential, detailing key areas of cooperation such as Bangladeshi exports of garments, pharmaceuticals, and IT services, and Russian exports of energy, wheat, and military hardware—epitomized by the massive Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project.
Ambassador Islam also shares Bangladesh's perspective
on Russia's global role, expressing strong support for its superpower status and the BRICS alliance, which he views as a vital alternative economic platform for the Global South. He elaborates on Bangladesh's aspiration for full BRICS membership and the bloc's potential to mediate regional misunderstandings.
Finally, the conversation turns to regional diplomacy with Pakistan and India, the future of defense cooperation with Russia, and the ambassador's personal appeal to strengthen people-to-people ties through cultural exchanges, tourism, and easier visa processes, recalling the profound influence of Russian literature on his own generation in Bangladesh.