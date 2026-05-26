https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/russia-un-envoy-calls-wests-reaction-to-ukraines-deadly-college-attack-moral-failure-1124193538.html

Russia UN Envoy Calls West's Reaction to Ukraine's Deadly College Attack 'Moral Failure'

Russia UN Envoy Calls West's Reaction to Ukraine's Deadly College Attack 'Moral Failure'

Sputnik International

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia on Tuesday called the West's reaction to Ukraine's deadly attack on a college in Starobelsk (Starobilsk) "a moral failure."

2026-05-26T18:52+0000

2026-05-26T18:52+0000

2026-05-26T18:56+0000

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vassily nebenzia

russia

ukraine

donald trump

the united nations (un)

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"If the suffering of a child can be used against Russia, it immediately becomes an international scandal, but when children die because of the premeditated actions by the Kiev regime, the tragedy disappears behind caveats, doubts, references to context. This is not nearly double standards. This is moral failure and complete disgrace," Nebenzia said during a briefing. The West divides dead children into "convenient" and "inconvenient" victims, Nebenzia added.The United Nations Secretariat's reaction to Ukraine's deadly attack on a college in the Lugansk region has demonstrated its political bias, he said."Of particular concern is the conduct of the UN Secretariat, which has once again intentionally chosen intentionally vague language in order to avoid offending the Kiev regime," Nebenzia said.Russia is going to make every effort to punish all culprits behind the deadly Ukrainian attack on Starobelsk."Russia will spare no effort in establishing the full circumstances of the crime and bringing everyone involved to justice, including those who gave the orders, enabled the strike, supplied the weapons, provided political cover or attempted to suppress information about the tragedy," Nebenzia said.Resolving the conflict in Ukraine is currently not a priority for the administration of US President Donald Trump, Nebenzia remarked.The US president wants to resolve the conflict, but that it would be impossible without addressing the root causes, he said.There are no ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine on a peaceful resolution of the conflict, Nebenzia added.The diplomat noted that by accusing Russia of not wanting to pursue talks under the terms set by Ukrainians, Kiev is deflecting responsibility on Moscow and further encouraging additional attacks on civilians."This approach effectively encourages further attacks on civilians as those responsible know they will not be held accountable," Nebenzia added.On May 22, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Russia understands a final settlement on Ukraine will be the fruit of a compromise like all other issues involving multiple states.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/western-media-distorted-starobelsk-tragedy-to-smear-russia---russian-foreign-ministry-1124191259.html

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vassily nebenzia, russia, ukraine, donald trump, the united nations (un)