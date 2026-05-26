https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/western-media-distorted-starobelsk-tragedy-to-smear-russia---russian-foreign-ministry-1124191259.html
Western Media Distorted Starobelsk Tragedy to Smear Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry
Western Media Distorted Starobelsk Tragedy to Smear Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Western media have twisted the attack on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) to present Russia's retaliatory strikes as aggression, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
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"Look at how this tragedy is presented in the Western media. It's completely the opposite. Literally everything is twisted. Turned upside down. It's presented as if this wasn't a school, but rather a military command post. That it wasn't children there, but some kind of military commanders. That it was practically a warehouse and had nothing to do with the school," Zakharova said at a round table during the International Security Forum. The Russian diplomat then explained why Western mainstream outlets misrepresented the situation.
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Western Media Distorted Starobelsk Tragedy to Smear Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Western media have twisted the attack on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) to present Russia's retaliatory strikes as aggression, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"Look at how this tragedy is presented in the Western media. It's completely the opposite. Literally everything is twisted. Turned upside down. It's presented as if this wasn't a school, but rather a military command post. That it wasn't children there, but some kind of military commanders. That it was practically a warehouse and had nothing to do with the school," Zakharova said at a round table during the International Security Forum.
The Russian diplomat then explained why Western mainstream outlets misrepresented the situation.
"Why did they completely distort the situation in the Western mainstream media with the current tragedy in Starobelsk? Why did they need to do this? It was to present Russia's retaliatory strikes against decision-making centers in Ukraine, from which those very same killer missiles and killer drones were launched against civilian targets in our country; to present Russia's retaliatory strikes not as retaliatory, but as aggressively offensive," Zakharova said.
On May 22, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik said that the Ukrainian armed forces had attacked the academic building and the dormitory of the Starobelsk Professional College of the Lugansk State Pedagogical University. According to the Russian Investigative Committee, the Ukrainian military carried out the strike at night using four aircraft-type drones. There were 86 students and one staff member in the dormitory at the time. Twenty-one people were killed and 44 others were injured.