https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/western-media-distorted-starobelsk-tragedy-to-smear-russia---russian-foreign-ministry-1124191259.html

Western Media Distorted Starobelsk Tragedy to Smear Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Western Media Distorted Starobelsk Tragedy to Smear Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Western media have twisted the attack on a college in Starobelsk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) to present Russia's retaliatory strikes as aggression, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

2026-05-26T15:23+0000

2026-05-26T15:23+0000

2026-05-26T15:23+0000

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"Look at how this tragedy is presented in the Western media. It's completely the opposite. Literally everything is twisted. Turned upside down. It's presented as if this wasn't a school, but rather a military command post. That it wasn't children there, but some kind of military commanders. That it was practically a warehouse and had nothing to do with the school," Zakharova said at a round table during the International Security Forum. The Russian diplomat then explained why Western mainstream outlets misrepresented the situation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/world-horrified-by-ukraines-attack-on-college-in-starobelsk---russian-foreign-ministry-1124189922.html

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