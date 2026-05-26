https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/russian-forces-liberate-settlements-of-zapselye-and-ryasnoe-in-sumy-region-1124189207.html

Russian Military Frees Sumy Region Settlements of Zapselye and Ryasnoe

Russian Military Frees Sumy Region Settlements of Zapselye and Ryasnoe

Sputnik International

The Russian Armed Forces have liberated the settlements of Zapselye and Ryasnoe in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.

2026-05-26T09:57+0000

2026-05-26T09:57+0000

2026-05-26T10:24+0000

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"Units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the settlements of Zapselye and Ryasnoe in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.These victories have enabled Russian troops to effectively establish a buffer zone along Ukraine's northeastern border, demonstrating Russia's strategic capability to open a new axis of pressure beyond the main fighting areas and thereby stretch Ukrainian defenses thin.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260525/russian-forces-liberate-dobropasovo-settlement-in-dnepropetrovsk-region--1124185013.html

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