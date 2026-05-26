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Russian Military Frees Sumy Region Settlements of Zapselye and Ryasnoe
Russian Military Frees Sumy Region Settlements of Zapselye and Ryasnoe
Sputnik International
The Russian Armed Forces have liberated the settlements of Zapselye and Ryasnoe in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.
2026-05-26T09:57+0000
2026-05-26T10:24+0000
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"Units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the settlements of Zapselye and Ryasnoe in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.These victories have enabled Russian troops to effectively establish a buffer zone along Ukraine's northeastern border, demonstrating Russia's strategic capability to open a new axis of pressure beyond the main fighting areas and thereby stretch Ukrainian defenses thin.
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Russian Military Frees Sumy Region Settlements of Zapselye and Ryasnoe

09:57 GMT 26.05.2026 (Updated: 10:24 GMT 26.05.2026)
© Sputnik / Alexey Maishev / Go to the mediabankRussian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions
Russian servicemen fire a BM-27 Uragan (Hurricane) multiple rocket launcher towards Ukrainian positions - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.05.2026
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MOSCOW, May 26 (Sputnik) - The Russian Armed Forces have liberated the settlements of Zapselye and Ryasnoe in the Sumy region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday.
"Units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the settlements of Zapselye and Ryasnoe in the Sumy region," the ministry said in a statement.
Ukraine lost over 240 soldiers in combat against Russia's Vostok battlegroup, over 195 Ukrainian soldiers were eliminated by Russia's Sever battlegroup, over 310 by the Tsentr battlegroup
Up to 190 Ukraine's servicemen were neutralized by the Zapad battlegroup, up to 85 by the Yug battlegroup, and over 55 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Russia’s air defense forces intercepted and destroyed three Ukrainian SCALP long-range guided missiles and 255 drones
Russia hammered facilities involved in the production, storage, launch, and control of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles
Ukrainian soldiers fire at Russian positions from a U.S.-supplied M777 howitzer - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.05.2026
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Liberate Dobropasovo Settlement in Dnepropetrovsk Region
Yesterday, 10:55 GMT
These victories have enabled Russian troops to effectively establish a buffer zone along Ukraine's northeastern border, demonstrating Russia's strategic capability to open a new axis of pressure beyond the main fighting areas and thereby stretch Ukrainian defenses thin.
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