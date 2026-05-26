https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/russian-gymnastics-team-reaches-bulgaria-after-transfer-issues-in-istanbul-1124190390.html
Russian Gymnastics Team Reaches Bulgaria After Transfer Issues in Istanbul
Russian Gymnastics Team Reaches Bulgaria After Transfer Issues in Istanbul
Sputnik International
Despite problems with their transfer from Istanbul, the Russian national rhythmic gymnastics team arrived in Varna, Bulgaria, on May 26, where the 2026 European Championships will be held from May 27 to 31.
2026-05-26T11:40+0000
2026-05-26T11:40+0000
2026-05-26T13:44+0000
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The team's arrival was complicated after Bulgarian aviation authorities refused to approve a charter flight by a Turkish carrier that the Russian Gymnastics Federation planned to use due to a lack of available seats on regular flights from Istanbul. With little time left before the championships, the federation turned to another Turkish carrier — Turkish Airlines — which quickly swapped the aircraft on its regular Istanbul–Varna route for a larger-capacity plane. This allowed the entire Russian delegation to arrive on time, for which the federation expressed its sincere gratitude. It is also puzzling that several Russian journalists were denied visas to cover the European Championships in Bulgaria, citing "security concerns." The European Championships will be the first major international competition for Russian gymnasts since their reinstatement. Quotas for the World Championships will be awarded based on the results of the continental tournament.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260518/international-gymnastics-federation-allows-russian-gymnasts-to-compete-with-their-flag-and-anthem-1124139879.html
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Russian Gymnastics Team Reaches Bulgaria After Transfer Issues in Istanbul
11:40 GMT 26.05.2026 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 26.05.2026)
Despite problems with their transfer from Istanbul, the Russian national rhythmic gymnastics team arrived in Varna, Bulgaria, on May 26, where the 2026 European Championships will be held from May 27 to 31.
The team's arrival was complicated after Bulgarian aviation authorities refused to approve a charter flight by a Turkish carrier that the Russian Gymnastics Federation planned to use due to a lack of available seats on regular flights from Istanbul.
With little time left before the championships, the federation turned to another Turkish carrier — Turkish Airlines — which quickly swapped the aircraft on its regular Istanbul–Varna route for a larger-capacity plane.
This allowed the entire Russian delegation to arrive on time, for which the federation expressed its sincere gratitude.
It is also puzzling that several Russian journalists were denied visas to cover the European Championships in Bulgaria, citing "security concerns." The European Championships will be the first major international competition for Russian gymnasts since their reinstatement. Quotas for the World Championships will be awarded based on the results of the continental tournament.