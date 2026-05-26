https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/russian-led-team-develops-powerful-new-weapon-against-chemotherapy-resistant-cancer-1124190706.html

Russian-Led Team Develops Powerful New Weapon Against Chemotherapy-Resistant Cancer

Russian-Led Team Develops Powerful New Weapon Against Chemotherapy-Resistant Cancer

Sputnik International

Scientists from South Ural State University (SUSU), working as part of an international research team, have developed and tested new platinum-based compounds capable of effectively fighting breast cancer.

2026-05-26T01:43+0000

2026-05-26T01:43+0000

2026-05-26T14:55+0000

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russia

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breast cancer

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According to the researchers, the synthesized compounds demonstrated greater effectiveness and lower toxicity than widely used commercial drugs. The study was published in the journal Biomedical Materials & Devices.Breast cancer is one of the most common forms of cancer worldwide, researchers at SUSU explained. Despite advances in treatment, many patients still face relapses and severe side effects from chemotherapy. The new platinum complexes, according to the authors, could form the basis for safer and more effective cancer drugs.The researchers focused on a compound known as AV1 — a platinum (IV) ionic complex containing tris(hydroxymethyl)ammonium cations and hexachloroplatinate anions. Tests on breast cancer cell cultures showed that AV1 suppressed cancer cell growth twice as effectively as a widely used commercial drug.Unlike conventional platinum-based chemotherapy drugs, which often cause severe side effects and face tumor resistance, platinum (IV) compounds allow scientists to create substances that remain stable in the bloodstream but become activated directly inside cancer cells, Zykova explained.Scientists tested the new compound on rats with breast cancer and found that AV1 demonstrated strong antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, suppressed tumor growth and metastasis, and restored mitochondrial function in the animals to normal levels.Using quantum chemistry methods and computer modeling, the researchers discovered that AV1 interacts with cellular DNA differently from similar compounds. The compound’s likely primary target is topoisomerase I — an enzyme critical for cancer cell division. Blocking this protein triggers programmed tumor cell death.According to the researchers, the development could become a breakthrough in treating chemotherapy-resistant forms of breast cancer, particularly triple-negative breast cancer, where standard treatments are often ineffective.If successful, the development could become the basis for a next-generation Russian anti-cancer drug.The research involved scientists from South Ural State University (Chelyabinsk, Russia), the Ruđer Bošković Institute (Zagreb, Croatia), Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (Prayagraj, India), and King Saud University (Riyadh, Saudi Arabia).

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250610/russian-scientists-develop-new-method-to-rapidly-detect-blood-cancer-1122222566.html

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russia, science & tech, south ural state university, breast cancer