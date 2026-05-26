https://sputnikglobe.com/20260526/russian-orthodox-church-calls-on-czech-republic-to-ensure-rights-of-metropolitan-hilarion-1124188687.html

Russian Orthodox Church Calls on Czech Republic to Ensure Rights of Metropolitan Hilarion

Russian Orthodox Church Calls on Czech Republic to Ensure Rights of Metropolitan Hilarion

Sputnik International

The Russian Orthodox Church calls on Czech investigative and judicial authorities to ensure the rights of Metropolitan Hilarion (Alfeyev), the Synodal Department for Church's Relations with Society and Mass Media said, adding that the church will take all measures to provide the bishop with legal assistance.

2026-05-26T09:18+0000

2026-05-26T09:18+0000

2026-05-26T09:18+0000

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On Monday, Czech police detained Metropolitan Hilarion on suspicion of drug possession. He will remain in custody, and a preliminary ruling is expected on Tuesday. The Russian Orthodox Church added that it will take all legal measures to provide legal assistance. The statement noted that Russian Orthodox Church clergy legally residing in EU member states enjoy all rights and freedoms provided by EU documents, including protection from unlawful criminal prosecution. Hilarion served as chairman of the Moscow Patriarchate's Department of External Church Relations from 2009 to 2022. From 2022 to 2024, he headed the Russian Orthodox Church's Budapest-Hungarian Diocese. In 2024, the Synod of the Russian Orthodox Church removed him from his post and placed him in retirement. He currently serves at the Church of St. Peter and Paul in Karlovy Vary.

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